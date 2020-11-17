UK offering fan cutouts for Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum

Even if you can’t go to Rupp Arena this Kentucky basketball season, you can be seen at Rupp Arena.

Following the lead of many professional franchises and college programs, UK is offering fan cutouts for both Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball games at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum.

According to the release, prices for the cutouts begin at $50. Proceeds will directly benefit scholarships for the 500-plus UK student-athletes, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more.

There are several options, including:

▪ Rupp Arena Tunnel — a 6-foot version that will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the team enters the competition floor. This piece will also include Coach John Calipari’s autograph.

▪ Rupp Arena Premium — a 4-foot version that will be placed in the first and second rows of Rupp Arena for games.

▪ Rupp Arena General Admission — a 4-foot version that will be placed at the UK Athletics staff’s discretion to fill in areas that are unavailable for fans to sit in.

▪ Rupp Arena Student — a 4-foot version that is available to current UK students and will be placed in the secondary student locations.

▪ Coach Cal Autograph — upgraded option that will include a Calipari autograph on the piece.

▪ Memorial Coliseum Tunnel — a 6-foot version that will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the teams enter the competition floor. This piece will also include autographs from the three coaches (Kyra Elzy, Craig Skinner and Tim Garrison) who compete within Memorial Coliseum.

▪ Memorial Premium — a 4-foot version that will be placed in the lower level of Memorial Coliseum. This piece will also include autographs from the three coaches who compete within Memorial Coliseum.

▪ Memorial General Admission — a 4-foot version that will be placed at the UK Athletics staff discretion to fill in areas that are unavailable for fans to sit in.

Those interested in purchasing should visit ukathletics.com/fancutouts. From there, fans can upload a photo from which the cutout will be generated. They then will be delivered to Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum.

As of now, UK is planning on allowing 15 percent capacity at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum for home basketball games. The women open the season Nov. 25, playing Murray State at 1 p.m. in the debut of interim coach Kyra Elzy. The men also open the season Nov. 25, playing Morehead State at 7 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds processed 4,595 cutouts this past season, raising $325,000 for “underserved children with baseball and softball.” The Reds received orders from 47 states and five countries.