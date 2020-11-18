Lone returnee admits a new set of Kentucky teammates took ‘some getting used to’

Keion Brooks acknowledged that he feels that where-did-everybody-go sensation as the only returnee among the nine Kentucky players who scored a point and/or grabbed a rebound last season.

“I still get that feeling every day,” he said during a video teleconference Wednesday. “It’s just a different team (and) a whole different dynamic. . . . It took some adjusting, some getting used to.”

Of course, Kentucky basketball in John Calipari’s 11 seasons as coach has become synonymous with one-and-done players. Brooks said he was well aware of how the entrance and exit can seem like the same revolving door.

“That’s kind of what you sign up for when you come to Kentucky,” he said. “People ain’t going to be here long. I mean, it was a little weird me being the only one coming back that played for him (Calipari). It’s something I embrace and something I look forward to helping my teammates get acclimated.”

Brooks, who averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds last season, dismissed the notion that he might find himself in the awkward position of being supplanted as a key player by one of UK’s latest crop of highly touted freshmen.

“I have no worries about being passed up by anybody,” he said. “Not to say I don’t wish my teammates well. But I’m confident in my ability. I’m confident in the work I’ve put in. That when I come back, I’ll be ready to go.”

Brooks called any possible anxiety about being supplanted ”the least of my worries.”

A calf injury has limited Brooks’ participation in preseason practices. He said he was doing individual workouts, but not taking part in any five-on-five or four-on-four basketball that involved physical contact. He did not offer a timetable for his return to full workouts. Kentucky is scheduled to open the season next Wednesday against Morehead State.

“Taking it day to day,” he said. “Still, I feel great. Just a matter of when the doctors are 100-percent comfortable with me getting back . . . and competing at full speed.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dealing with disappointment is nothing new for Brooks. One of his most productive games came in the regular-season finale at Florida on March 7. He scored 10 points (his fifth double-digit total of the season). His two three-point baskets were his first since Dec. 7, and only his fourth and fifth of the season.

“That last game we played was good for my confidence,” he said. He dismissed the notion that the calf injury would dull his confidence or ambitions going forward.

“I’m still hungry to be better,” he said. “Still hungry to be great.”

Keion Brooks took part in last week’s Pro Day but said he’s been limited in practice because of a calf injury. Just a matter of when the doctors are 100-percent comfortable with me getting back.” the Kentucky sophomore said. Chet White UK Athletics

Although on the court on a limited basis, Brooks said he could still exert leadership.

“I just want to make sure the new guys are comfortable and feeling good mentally,” he said. “I can’t really help them with their bodies. I”m not a trainer.”

Brooks said he tries to help the newcomers process Calipari’s incessant you-call-that-hustle demands.

“Playing for Cal isn’t easy,” he said. “And at times you feel he’ll just be picking on you.”

Calipari’s never-satisfied attitude can be a good sign, said Brooks, who added that one interpretation is “he knows you can be really good, so he pushes you for that.”

The new teammates are receptive to his advice, Brooks said.

Brooks suggested a silver lining in his calf injury.

“I was feeling really, really good before I got hurt,” he said. “It set me back a little bit. But I’m back to feeling well. That’s my biggest takeaway from it. Don’t take any moment or time for granted. I just miss being out there with my teammates every day, competing and running around and going through it with them.”

Brooks joined the chorus of UK players who rhapsodize this season about what this Kentucky team can accomplish this season. More than once, he mentioned the players’ intelligence, basketball savvy and athleticism. He said that size can be a factor in UK’s favor.

“We’ve got nine guys, like, 6-6 or above,” he said. “So, it’s tough to get down there and make shots in the paint.”

Brooks applauded Calipari’s ability in putting together a schedule. He suggested the schedule reflected long-term ambitions.

“To make sure we’re prepared throughout (Southeastern) conference play,” he said, “and when we finally make our run in March.”

Friday

Big Blue Madness

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Memorial Coliseum (no spectators)

TV: SEC Network

Home games in capital letters. Remaining tip-off times and TV networks to be announced later:

Nov. 20: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 25: MOREHEAD STATE-1, 6 p.m (SEC Network)

Nov. 27: DETROIT MERCY-1, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 29: RICHMOND-1, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1: Kansas-2, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 6: Georgia Tech-3, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 12: NOTRE DAME, Noon (CBS-27)

Dec. 19: UCLA-4, 4:15 p.m. (CBS-27)

Dec. 26: At Louisville

Dec. 29: SOUTH CAROLINA

Jan. 2: At Mississippi State

Jan. 5: VANDERBILT

Jan. 9: At Florida

Jan. 12: ALABAMA

Jan. 16: At Auburn

Jan. 20: At Georgia

Jan. 23: LSU

Jan. 26: At Alabama

Jan. 30: TEXAS-5

Feb. 2: At Missouri

Feb. 6: TENNESSEE

Feb. 9: ARKANSAS

Feb. 13: AUBURN

Feb. 17: At Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: At Tennessee

Feb. 23: TEXAS A&M

Feb. 27: FLORIDA

March 2: At Mississippi

March 10-14: SEC Tournament-6

1-Bluegrass Showcase in Rupp Arena; 2-Champions Classic at United Center in Chicago; 3-Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta; 4-CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena; 6-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.