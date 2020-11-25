Calipari’s talk of an 0-6 start for Kentucky? ‘I’m not buying that one.’

That John Calipari, what a kidder.

While lamenting an unsatisfactory Sunday scrimmage, the UK coach suggested the next day that his team could start the season with six straight losses.

Activate the laugh track, the other two head coaches in the Bluegrass Showcase all but said.

“You know, I don’t think I’m buying that one,” Morehead State Coach Preston Spradlin said before Kentucky defeated his team 81-45 Wednesday night. “If those guys have a subpar performance in a practice, he’s going to figure out a way to turn it for them so they’re ready to play come game day.”

Concluded Spradlin: “If we’re buying and selling, I’m not buying that one.”

When asked about Calipari’s suggestion of an 0-6 start for Kentucky, Richmond Coach Chris Mooney laughed out loud.

“I’ve followed Coach Cal throughout his career,” said Mooney, who noted that Calipari’s first coaching job was for an Atlantic 10 team (UMass). “I’m sure that’s never happened, and I’m sure it won’t happen this year. I know they’ll be great.”

Father-son update

UK was supposed to play Detroit Mercy on Friday in a highly anticipated game featuring a father (Calipari) going against his son (Titans guard Brad Calipari). Then a positive COVID test forced Detroit Mercy to drop out of the Bluegrass Showcase.

“We’re still going to schedule the game for the middle of December, so he’ll be back,” the UK coach said of his son.

“There are four or five other teams I would say I’d be happy for them to have to cancel. But not Detroit!”

Allen debuts

Former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Dontaie Allen made his belated UK debut. After missing last season because of knee and shoulder injuries, he scored four points against Morehead State.

When asked about Allen, Calipari said, “I thought Dontaie did fine. He’s just behind some other players. But he’s going to get his chances.”

Anna Eshenbaugh and Avery Fulmore, high school students from Louisville, attended Kentucky’s season opener against Morehead State on Wednesday night. Jerry Tipton jtipton@herald-leader.com

‘Weird’

Anna Eshenbaugh and Avery Fulmore, high school students from Louisville, watched the game from the top row of the lower section opposite the Kentucky bench.

About an hour before the game, Fulmore summed up her first impression by saying, “Totally different experience.” She attends Assumption High School.

Besides the thrill of being in a crowd, the two also missed concession stands which were closed by order of Governor Andy Beshear.

“That’s usually why we come … to eat,” said Eshenbaugh, who attends Male High School. This prompted Fulmore to say, “Shut up, Anna.”

Of the concession stands being closed, Fulmore said, “That’s definitely weird.”

Mark Gilvin and Brandon Tolliver, an uncle and nephew from Kenton County, were happy to be sitting on the third row opposite the benches (the rows of temporary seating between the stands and floor had been removed).

Tolliver brought great expectations to Rupp Arena. “We’re hoping for a championship,” he said.

Gilvin, who said ex-Cat Troy McKinley was his cousin, had a more sober outlook.

“I’m more realistic,” he said. “I just want to see them do well in the SEC.”

To which, Tolliver said, “He’s a realist. I’m an optimist.”

Kentucky fans Mark Gilvin and Brandon Tolliver got ready to watch Wednesday night’s game against Morehead State. Jerry Tipton jtipton@herald-leader.com

‘A little different’

Freshman Terrence Clarke noticed the unusual atmosphere in Rupp Arena.

“It definitely was a little different …,” he said. “Definitely not the same with 20,000 people there.”

But, Clarke added that the much smaller crowd (announced attendance was 3,075) did not hinder the quality of play.

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” he said. “It’s the game that I love.”

Sharing the stage

However the game played out, Morehead State believed it could benefit by sharing the stage with Kentucky.

“It’s exciting,” Spradlin said before the game. “All eyes are going to be on Rupp Arena. The fact is we get an opportunity to showcase our players and the work that we put in because we certainly put in a lot.”

Not all bad

The coronavirus pandemic has altered reality off and on the court. That hit home earlier this week when Detroit Mercy had to drop out of the Bluegrass Showcase because of a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s going to be a really different year,” Spradlin said before adding, “I think it gives us all a real appreciation for what we can do, what we’ve taken for granted for so long.”

Cutouts

UK said about 800 cutouts had been sold. Among the buyers were all of the program’s players in the NBA, the singer Drake and John and Ellen Calipari.

One of the cutouts depicted the late Bill Keightley, the longtime equipment manager affectionately known as “Mr. Wildcat.”

Etc.

Veteran SEC referee (and Kentucky native) John Hampton was a substitute on the game’s officiating crew. He stepped in for Chris Ford. A health and safety protocol was cited as the reason for the change.

The other two officials were Don Daily and Vladimir Voyard-Tadal.