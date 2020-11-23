Brad Calipari’s team pulls out of UK ‘bubble’ event after COVID positive in program

Cancel plans to watch the father-son duel in the Bluegrass Showcase this weekend. John Calipari-coached Kentucky will not be playing against a Detroit Mercy team that features his son, Brad Calipari.

Detroit Mercy announced Monday night that it will not be coming to Lexington for the Bluegrass Showcase because of a positive COVID-19 test in its men’s basketball program.

The positive test came about from a member of its support staff and that individual is not experiencing any symptoms and is now in quarantine, Detroit Mercy said in a news release. No other players or coaches have tested positive although a few members of the team are in isolation due to close contact tracing.

Kentucky was scheduled to play Detroit Mercy on Friday in the second of its two games in the Bluegrass Showcase. UK plays Morehead State on Wednesday and Richmond on Sunday.

UK and Detroit Mercy issued statements that shared the hope that the game can be rescheduled.

“Even though this is the right decision, as a father I’m still disappointed,” John Calipari tweeted. “Was really looking forward to having @bradcalipari back this week. BUT we will reschedule the game & he’ll have an opportunity to play in @Rupp_Arena. At this point, I just hope their team remains healthy.”

“We believe the decision to cancel our games and not travel is best for everyone’s health and safety,” Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics Robert C. Vowels Jr. said in a statement. “We have had no positive tests with both our men’s and women’s basketball programs since we started our testing requirements in early October. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done a great job abiding by all the guidelines put forth, but with the rise in positive cases across the country, it, unfortunately, was able to get inside our program.

“At this point, we are hopeful that it is isolated to one individual and we will take the time this week to make sure everyone stays healthy and tests negative and hope to start our season next week.”

In addition to Kentucky’s games against Morehead State on Wednesday and Richmond on Sunday, the revised schedule for the Bluegrass Showcase will have Richmond play Morehead State on Friday.

Bluegrass Showcase

At Rupp Arena

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Friday

6 p.m.: Richmond vs. Morehead State

Sunday

1 p.m.: Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)