Calipari says Kentucky’s point guards must learn that less is more

In losing to Kansas on Tuesday, Kentucky had twice as many turnovers (16) as assists (eight). So, in the last two games, UK has had almost three times as many turnovers (37) as assists (13).

After the Kansas game, John Calipari put the focus on the players tasked with being the primary ball handlers and floor leaders.

“Our point guards can’t have eight turnovers between them …,” the UK coach said in only a slight exaggeration. “Why did they have eight? Because they were trying to make hard plays.”

Freshman Devin Askew had four turnovers against the Jayhawks. His backup, transfer Davion Mintz, had three.

Through the first three games, the pair have more turnovers (16) than assists (12).

Calipari suggested less would be more for Kentucky’s point guards.

When asked which point guard can become the steady floor leader, Calipari said, “Either one can if they just get rid of the ball. All I need you to do is get us started. Then I need you away from the ball. So when it comes back to you, there’s four eyes on you or two versus 10 eyes. … When 10 eyes are on you, they’re just not as good.”

Second-guessing

Calipari saw ample opportunity to second-guess.

For instance, senior transfer Olivier Sarr picked up his fourth foul contesting Kansas guard Christian Braun’s drive in transition with 12:46 left.

“A breakout? You’re going to foul?” Calipari said. “It’s not football. It’s not a touchdown. Let him shoot the layup. We’ll score in three seconds. And that’s a vet. …

“That was the dumbest foul I’ve ever seen. Let the guy shoot the layup. Who gives a s---. It’s nothing.”

Calipari also questioned a three-point attempt by Isaiah Jackson.

“Why did you do that?” he said he asked the freshman before suggesting that Jackson replied that he was open. “You were open because they left you open,” the UK coach said he told Jackson.

Three-for-21

Kentucky made three of 21 three-point shots. That made UK 3-for-31 from beyond the arc in the last two games, which is shooting with 9.7-percent accuracy.

When asked about the Cats being the gang that couldn’t shoot straight for two straight games, Calipari said, “Let’s hope it’s not three.

“I think we’re a good three-point shooting team,” he said. “Just not making them right now. It could be the pressure. These kids have never been in this situation.”

Richmond tests positive

Richmond paused its basketball activities Tuesday because of a positive COVID-19 test, the school announced. The positive test is not believed to involve a player. But it is believed to be someone in Richmond’s traveling party to Lexington for the Bluegrass Showcase.

Richmond defeated Kentucky on Sunday, which prompted a question about any concern UK might feel.

Calipari pointed out that the players and staff wear “chips” that signal when social distancing is not being observed. The UK coach said he’s taking precautions.

“I wear sunglasses, a mask,” he said. “I’ve got gloves on the plane.”

Concern grows when UK leaves its protective “bubble” on campus, he said.

“It’s kind of like pollution,” Calipari said. “We do everything right here. And another four countries with billions of people don’t. …

“You get worried. … Now, I’m scared to death when we get tested (again).”

Social injustice

Kansas players wore a patch that read “United We Stand,” which signifies the program’s stance on what it viewed as recent examples of social injustice in the United States.

During the preseason, Kentucky players and Calipari appeared on a video that drew attention to the same issue.

The patch on the Jayhawks’ uniform has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

In other actions, all Kansas players who are U.S. residents voted in this year’s election, according to notes provided to the media.

The players also met with sports and mental health counselor Angela Charlton. Players and staffers also heard a reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

‘V week’

Starting Tuesday and going through Dec. 12, all of ESPN’s platforms are observing what’s called the “V Week for Cancer Research.” The V Foundation for Cancer Research was established to honor the late North Carolina State Coach Jim Valvano, who died of glandular cancer in 1993 at age 47.

“V Week” events include the 26th annual Jimmy V Men’s Basketball Classic, which will be played Wednesday. No. 1 Gonzaga plays West Virginia and Baylor plays Illinois. ESPN will televise the games beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

To learn more about the V Foundation or to make a donation, go to v.org.

Etc.

Kentucky’s record victory total remained at 2,319. Kansas, the second-most winningest program, improved its total to 2,304. … Kansas reduced UK’s lead in the series to 23-10.