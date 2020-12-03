Huh? Kentucky’s next opponent blames experience as factor in 0-2 start

For Kentucky fans rattled by the Kiddie Cats losing two of their first three games, this might sound counter-intuitive. But the coach of UK’s next opponent linked his team’s 0-2 start to its experience.

Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner said having returning players led to a decision about how to conduct preseason practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had assumed us being an older team, we’d just get right back into the flow of stuff where we left off last year,” Pastner said on a video teleconference Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I was wrong on that.”

Georgia Tech, which plays Kentucky on Sunday in the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena, did not have much, if any, contact during its preseason workouts. Pastner said he spoke about hustle and effort. He showed the players video of how to go after so-called 50/50 balls. But the players did not do those things in practice.

“I assumed because we were older, ‘Hey, we understand what this takes to be an elite defensive team,’” the Georgia Tech coach said. “I assumed wrong. We needed contact . . . to create that tension.”

Pastner put a premium on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The entire time I just didn’t want to get shut down,” he said.

Then Georgia Tech began the season with home losses to Georgia State (123-120 in four overtimes) and Mercer (83-73).

Georgia Tech, which started three seniors, a junior and one sophomore in those games, returned to contact during this week’s two-per-day practices.

“Just to be able to hit each other again . . . ,” Pastner said. “We’re moving from we’ve got to avoid a 14-day shutdown to say, ‘We’ve got to practice. What happens, happens.”

Pastner said he expects better performances going forward.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I’m just telling you we’ll look better,” he told reporters on the video call. “It doesn’t mean anything on wins. That’s out of our control. We’ll just be a better energy team, better defensively.”

Georgia Tech’s first two opponents made a collective 46.8 percent of their shots (40 percent from three-point range) and had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio (38-30).

One of Georgia Tech’s three senior starters is point guard Jose Alvarado. Pastner called him “our heart and soul.” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been quoted as calling Alvarado a “very crafty guard.”

Kentucky did not see this for themselves last season. An ankle injury sidelined him for UK’s 67-53 victory and six other games. Georgia Tech had a 2-5 record in those games.

When asked on the teleconference about missing the chance to play against Kentucky, Alvarado said, “It was upsetting to me. At least I’ve got a chance to go at them Sunday.”

Alvarado scored 29 points, including making 11 of 12 free throws, in the Georgia State game. He had seven assists and one turnover against Mercer.

Alvarado has been described as a “New York City point guard,” which follows such former Georgia Tech players as Kenny Anderson and Stephon Marbury.

Alvarado defined a New York City point guard as meaning “you’ve got to go out there and be tough, We know we’re just tough, gritty guards that are going to give you hell the whole (time) we’re out there.”

As the Big Blue Nation knows, Kentucky had a relatively hellish time dealing with perimeter players in the losses to Richmond and Kansas.

Alvarado cited a lack of grit and toughness in explaining Georgia Tech’s early losses. He blamed himself for not leading his teammates in that direction.

“I think I fell off that for two games,” he said. “I’m glad I woke up. It’s best to wake up earlier than later.”

Pastner and Alvarado spoke of Kentucky presenting a formidable challenge. Pastner was formerly an assistant coach for John Calipari and his successor at Memphis.

“They’re coached by one of the greatest in the history of any sport in Coach Cal,” he said of the Cats. “Kentucky is really, really good. And Coach Calipari’s teams always get better. By the time the end of the year is happening, they’ll be one of the best teams in the country.”

As for Georgia Tech, losses in the first two games rocked the team.

“We’re on the ropes,” Pastner said. “We’ve got to push back and get off.”

He added that it will not be easy against a Kentucky team that also has some pushing back to do.

“We’ll have to play an incredible game, near perfect, if we want to have a chance to win the game on Sunday,” Pastner said.

Next game

No. 20 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech

What: Holiday Hoopsgiving

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 56-15

Last meeting: Kentucky won 67-53 on Dec. 14, 2019, in Rupp Arena.