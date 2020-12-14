Kentucky does not expect to cut sports nor reduce salaries because of COVID pandemic

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart expects UK’s athletics revenues in 2020-21 to drop by about $35 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. swalker@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky expects the coronavirus pandemic to cause a decline of about $35 million in its athletics budget, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said Monday.

That decline can be offset by revenue sharing from the Southeastern Conference, an effort to increase philanthropic support, a transfer of surplus funds from previous years and a reduction in expenses, UK said.

The reduction in expenses can add up to about $10 million in cost-cutting in recruiting and travel.

In adjusting its athletics budget, UK has not considered layoffs or reductions in salaries, Barnhart told the school’s Athletics Committee.

UK had set a budget of $157 million for the 2020-21 school year. The adjusted budget is set at $148.5 million, Barnhart said.

Barnhart also told the committee that an announcement on a bowl game for UK’s football team will be made on Sunday.

He also noted that all of UK’s athletic teams are expected to compete in the 2020-21 school year.

‘Virtual’ seats

UK announced that it is offering fans a chance to buy “virtual” seats for home basketball games this season. The deal includes a chance to win a pair of “real” tickets for a later game. Prices range from $30 to $100.

All proceeds from the season-long virtual sellout campaign will go to support UK athletes and help sustain the athletic department due to budget shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue will go directly to athletic scholarships, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more, UK said.

A $30 purchase will give the buyer commemorative tickets, plus a chance to win two tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game.

A $50 purchase will give the buyer a chance to win a UK gear pack. A $100 purchase includes 16 “virtual” tickets, a chance to win a UK gear pack, a chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game, two tickets to a 2021 non-conference football game (based on availability) and a chance to win a VIP experience at a 2021 football game.

More information is available at ukathletics.com/virtualsellout or by calling 859-257-1818 (option 1).