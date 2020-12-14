Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky does not expect to cut sports nor reduce salaries because of COVID pandemic

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart expects UK’s athletics revenues in 2020-21 to drop by about $35 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart expects UK’s athletics revenues in 2020-21 to drop by about $35 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky expects the coronavirus pandemic to cause a decline of about $35 million in its athletics budget, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said Monday.

That decline can be offset by revenue sharing from the Southeastern Conference, an effort to increase philanthropic support, a transfer of surplus funds from previous years and a reduction in expenses, UK said.

The reduction in expenses can add up to about $10 million in cost-cutting in recruiting and travel.

In adjusting its athletics budget, UK has not considered layoffs or reductions in salaries, Barnhart told the school’s Athletics Committee.

UK had set a budget of $157 million for the 2020-21 school year. The adjusted budget is set at $148.5 million, Barnhart said.

Barnhart also told the committee that an announcement on a bowl game for UK’s football team will be made on Sunday.

He also noted that all of UK’s athletic teams are expected to compete in the 2020-21 school year.

‘Virtual’ seats

UK announced that it is offering fans a chance to buy “virtual” seats for home basketball games this season. The deal includes a chance to win a pair of “real” tickets for a later game. Prices range from $30 to $100.

All proceeds from the season-long virtual sellout campaign will go to support UK athletes and help sustain the athletic department due to budget shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue will go directly to athletic scholarships, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more, UK said.

A $30 purchase will give the buyer commemorative tickets, plus a chance to win two tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game.

A $50 purchase will give the buyer a chance to win a UK gear pack. A $100 purchase includes 16 “virtual” tickets, a chance to win a UK gear pack, a chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game, two tickets to a 2021 non-conference football game (based on availability) and a chance to win a VIP experience at a 2021 football game.

More information is available at ukathletics.com/virtualsellout or by calling 859-257-1818 (option 1).

