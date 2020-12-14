She’s the one: No more interim, Elzy is officially UK women’s basketball head coach.

During a November news conference introducing Kyra Elzy as interim head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said he wanted to see Elzy’s “game plan” in action before deciding whether she was the team’s long-term answer.

Apparently, Barnhart has seen enough.

On Monday, the interim tag was removed and Elzy was officially made full-time head coach of the team. Barnhart shared the news during a joint news conference with Elzy.

Kentucky is off to a 6-0 start this season under Elzy and has climbed to No. 9 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats are coming off an 88-54 rout of Samford on Sunday. They’ll face DePaul in Chicago on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.