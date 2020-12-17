Calipari welcomes Kentucky’s return to three-headed point guard approach

Learning three days before the game that the opponent will be North Carolina rather than UCLA. Deciding to fly to Cleveland to play UNC on Saturday rather than ride a bus as Kentucky did for the game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on Dec. 6.

With the only certainty during the coronavirus pandemic being uncertainty, Kentucky having a third different player being the lead guard six games into the season fits the reality (and fluidity) of 2020-21.

When asked during a teleconference Thursday about the point guard role against North Carolina, UK Coach John Calipari spoke plainly.

“We’re playing Terrence (Clarke) there,” he said. “Devin (Askew) is the backup.”

That said, Calipari suggested that more ball-handling rather than less would be the objective for a Kentucky team that has had 61 assists, 84 turnovers and ipso facto a 1-4 record.

“But I like Davion (Mintz), Devin and Terrence in there together,” Calipari said, “because I’ve done it before where you’re playing three point guards at one time.”

In the 2015-16 season, Kentucky regularly started three guards: Tyler Ulis, Isaiah Briscoe and Jamal Murray. The trio of guards the following season was Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox and Briscoe.

Askew, the freshman who reclassified in order to play college basketball this season, began 2020-21 as UK’s starting point guard. He said the switch to fellow freshman Clarke did not harm his confidence.

“My confidence level within myself is always high,” he said Thursday. “I know what I can do.”

Askew spoke of welcoming the move to playing off the ball, to use basketball parlance.

“I can still be a point guard,” he said. “I can still be a guard off the ball. Terrence is a good point guard. . . . It gives me a chance to go off the ball and kind of see the court from a different area. I like it.”

North Carolina, 4-2 and ranked No. 22, figures to test Kentucky’s guards, Calipari said. The UK coach noted the Tar Heels’ style that features uptempo offense and pressure defense.

“They’ll trap you some,” Calipari said. “They’ll deny (passes). They’ll make it hard to catch. Are you fighting to get open as hard as they’re fighting to keep you from catching it?”

As for North Carolina’s eagerness to score in transition, Calipari said, “Whether you make it or miss, they’re flying up your back.”

Calipari stressed rebounding. North Carolina has out-rebounded its opponents 46.7-31.1. That ranks as eighth-best in Division I.

“You better rebound,” Calipari said. “And that means five guys. You better gang rebound because they do. . . .

“It literally means that you’re going to have to fight. You’re going to have to go body to body. Our guards are going to have to stick their nose in. Our guards are going to have to get 15 rebounds, (or at least) 10 rebounds.”

Of course, Kentucky was scheduled to play UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader. To line up the teams’ COVID protocols, the matchups were switched to where UK plays UNC and UCLA plays Ohio State.

Calipari said he learned about the possible change on Wednesday morning.

“All I said (was) we need to have (a decision) by noon,” the UK coach said.

Calipari dismissed the notion of any team having an advantage.

“We’re all in the same boat,” he said. “UCLA was probably preparing for us, and now they’re preparing for Ohio State. North Carolina was not preparing for us. They were preparing for Ohio State.

“Either game is going to be hard. UCLA is a terrific team. They play tough. And so is North Carolina. Both of them are top-20 teams (actually, UCLA is among teams receiving votes).”

Askew downplayed the significance of the sudden schedule change.

“It was just a little slight change,” he said.

Kentucky rode a bus for the road game in Atlanta not to reduce expenses, but as a safety precaution, Calipari said. The UK coach acknowledged having second thoughts.

“I thought it was a four-hour bus ride . . . ,” he said. “When they told me it’s six hours, I said, ‘What are you talking about? We’re going to Atlanta?’”

Calipari said he had not taken a bus on a long trip since he was a college student.

As Askew described it, the bus ride to Atlanta was not enjoyable.

“Not much you can do on a bus but sit there . . . ,” he said. “Your legs (become) all swollen and stiff. That’s six hours without moving.

“I’d rather fly anywhere.”

In another instance of the metaphorical ground shifting, Calipari referenced a “couple guys” having missed recent practices. He did not provide details.

When asked if one or more players might not play against North Carolina, he said, “I hope not, but, you know, we’ll see.”

Saturday

Kentucky vs. No. 22 North Carolina

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-4, North Carolina 4-2

Series: North Carolina leads 24-16.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Dec. 22, 2018, at the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago.