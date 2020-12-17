Former Wildcat Johnny Juzang embraces new look, new uniform

If Kentucky was playing UCLA on Saturday, a different uniform would not be the only change the Big Blue Nation noticed about former Wildcat Johnny Juzang.

He sported a full beard and a bushier hair style Thursday as he came on a teleconference and answered reporters’ questions.

Juzang cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the new look.

“In quarantine, I began to get pretty lazy,” he said with a smile. “And I just started growing (the beard).

“And I liked the look, kept it around.”

As he moved a hand through his hair, Juzang added, “Kept all this around. So, we’re just going with it, man.”

Juzang said he looked forward to UCLA’s scheduled game against Kentucky on Saturday. “It was definitely going to be a fun game,” he said. “I was excited.”

He spoke of Keion Brooks as a good friend.

Then in order to match teams with similar COVID protocols, CBS Sports Classic organizers on Wednesday instead matched Kentucky with North Carolina. UCLA will now play Ohio State.

When asked about Juzang going against his former team, UCLA Coach Mick Cronin said, “I’m sure it would be weird for him. I don’t want to have to coach against Cincinnati (his previous coaching job).”

A stress reaction in his right foot caused Juzang to miss four games this season. In the two games he’s played, he’s averaging 23.5 minutes, 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

“He was really playing well till we had to shut him down and put a boot on his foot.”

In his 2019-20 season for Kentucky, Juzang averaged 12.4 minutes and 2.9 points. He finished with a bang, playing 33 minutes and scoring 10 points in UK’s comeback victory at Florida in what became the season’s final game.

“I had a great experience there,” he said Thursday. “I got a lot better. So it was a really good experience for me. I don’t have any regrets. But I feel like I’m feeling really great here.”

Cronin suggested UCLA will profit off Juzang’s one UK season.

“We reaped the benefit from the fact he was in their practices all year last year getting better every day . . . ,” the UCLA coach said. “It’s a huge advantage for us to be in a college practice and be trained on how to play hard and defend and see high competition every day.

“So I have very high expectations for Johnny.”

‘Really scary’

Florida standout Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court in a game against Florida State last weekend served as a caution in college basketball. Earlier this year, he had contracted the coronavirus.

“I would hope if there was something related to COVID, they would let us all know,” UK Coach John Calipari said. “Because I have a couple kids who had it earlier.”

UCLA Coach Mick Cronin said his program also had “guys” who contracted COVID.

“They had to go through a battery of tests to make sure they’re not developing mild myocarditis stuff,” he said. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually caused by a viral infection. It has been linked to COVID and college athletes.

Of Johnson’s collapse, Cronin said, “Personally, it was rattling to me.”

On Thursday, Florida announced the cancellation of three upcoming games.

In a statement, Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said, “Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health.”

UK freshman Devin Askew said of Johnson’s collapse, “It’s scary. We just have to be cautious and careful with this COVID. Wear a mask at all times to try to prevent it. Wash your hands. Do everything you can.”

Johnson’s collapse put sports in perspective, Askew said. “Basketball is just the sport we play. Our lives are more important.”

Cronin voiced a similar reaction.

“It’s really, really scary,” he said. “It puts it all in perspective really quick.”

‘The true Terrence’

Todd Quarles, who coaches the AAU team known as “Expressions,” said that Terrence Clarke played the point guard position for him. Calipari has spoken of feeling good when the ball is in Clarke’s hands.

Quarles has watched each of UK’s first five games. Of the loss to Notre Dame, when Clarke initiated offense more than in previous games, the AAU coach said, “There were times I thought he could have taken his man, and he passed it because, ‘Now, I’m playing the point guard position’ instead of just going.

“That will come with comfortability and doing it a little bit more. And I think you’ll see the true Terrence.”

Distinctive success

UNC is the only Division 1 team that leads the series with Kentucky and has beaten Kentucky 10 or more times.

In other series that include a double-digit number of defeats, UK leads Duke 12-10, Indiana 32-25, Louisville 37-16, Kansas 23-10, Michigan State 14-11, Notre Dame 43-20 and Ohio State 11-10.

Etc.

Carter Blackburn and Bill Raftery will call the game for CBS.