Fans’ unhappiness leads some UK players to delete social media. ‘We’re just young.’

To borrow from social media, the 1-6 start to this season might cause Kentucky fans to unfollow the team. Not to worry, disgruntled fans. You’ve already been blocked.

“I’ve actually deleted social media,” freshman Isaiah Jackson said Thursday. “A lot of the guys on the team have, too.”

Jackson acknowledged the fans had reason to be unhappy. “They’ve been on us,” he said. “I feel them.

“But at the same time, we’re just young. We’re still trying to come together as a team. It’s just going to take time.”

The coronavirus pandemic and Kentucky losing six straight games has produced what could be called a bizarro Superman effect. When it comes to UK players and fans, up is down and down is up. COVID caused the cancellation of Big Blue Madness for fans in Rupp Arena, thus the freshmen did not become awash in the annual lovefest (aka the Blue mist).

Instead of rabid affection, some UK fans have gone onto social media to express unhappiness with the program.

Jackson suggested better times ahead.

“As the ball gets rolling, they’re going to be surprised,” he said of the fans. “We’re going to surprise a lot of people.”

One and undone?

One source of fan unhappiness is Kentucky’s reliance on freshmen during John Calipari’s time as coach.

Assistant coach Joel Justus, who substituted for Calipari at Thursday’s teleconference, was asked if Kentucky might change its approach to recruiting. Might the UK program try to rely on a foundation of players who stay for more than one season and develop? Maybe mix in a few highly regarded freshmen who are focused on being so-called one-and-done players?

Justus did not give a definitive yes or no to the question.

“I think Kentucky is not for everybody . . . ,” he said in echoing a sentiment Calipari regularly expresses. “We have to go and find the right people who are a great fit not only for our basketball team, but for this fantastic university, for the city of Lexington and are going to be great teammates.”

Justus reminded that Kentucky has enjoyed success with its reliance on freshmen: seven advances to the Elite Eight, four Final Fours and the 2012 NCAA Tournament championship.

“With our track record, with who we have brought here and who we have coached and who have quote-unquote ‘made it,’ I think we identified and then recruited the mission-appropriate guys . . . ,” Justus said. “The most important thing is to provide them a place for people to chase their dreams, to walk with them and have their dreams become ours and to provide them the stage to compete.”

Foul trouble

Jackson has blocked a team-high 18 shots. But his 24 fouls are the second-most on the UK team (Olivier Sarr has 25).

Jackson acknowledged that decreasing his fouls can increase his effectiveness. He said he read this point in an article.

“It said most of my fouls are when my hands are down and not really blocking shots,” he said. “So, I feel like if I keep my hands active — active and moving — I feel those cheap fouls won’t be called. If I just play smart.

“Sometimes I get lazy or tired and just foul. If I play smarter or tell Coach (Calipari) to sub me so I don’t get in foul trouble.”

Wait and see

Three Kentucky players seem to be in limbo. Keion Brooks has not yet played because of a calf injury. Cam’Ron Fletcher returned last Sunday after following Calipari’s advice to take time away from the team to decide if he is willing to fit individual goals in a team concept. And Terrence Clarke has been hindered by what appears to be a sore ankle.

When asked for an update on Brooks and Fletcher, Justus said, “Both those guys are doing what they’re allowed to do.”

As for future availability, Justus said, “We’ll see what this afternoon looks like when we practice at 3 p.m. And we’ll go from there.”

Etc.

Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold will call the Kentucky-Mississippi State game for the SEC Network.