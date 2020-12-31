Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Is Gonzaga the favorite for the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2020?

Minnesota center Chet Holmgren is ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as the No. 1 player in the 2020 recruiting class.
The first Crystal Ball prediction for No. 1 overall basketball recruit Chet Holmgren has been logged, and it’s in favor of an unlikely team.

247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Gonzaga on Thursday morning, the first prediction to be placed on Holmgren’s page. The Zags are undefeated in the 2020-21 season so far and look like the favorites to win the national championship, but — despite their sustained success on the court — they’ve never had a recruiting run quite like the one they seem on pace for in this cycle.

Earlier in the month, Branham logged a Crystal Ball pick in favor of Gonzaga for Hunter Sallis, a major Kentucky target and the No. 6 overall player — and No. 1 point guard — in the 2021 class. National analyst Jerry Meyer and others later added Gonzaga picks on Sallis’ page.

Landing either Holmgren or Sallis would give Gonzaga its highest-ranked commitment ever, and it appears the Zags have a great shot at both players for next season.

Holmgren — a 7-foot, 190-pound prospect from Minnesota — also has Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State on his list, with the Big Ten programs in that group also expected to play a major role in his recruitment. The G League route could also be a possibility for Holmgren, who has not yet set a timetable for his college decision.

Kentucky never seriously recruited Holmgren, who is ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2021 class by both 247Sports and ESPN. He is seen as the nation’s best shot blocker and has a unique offensive game, capable of shooting threes and handling the ball, often playing on the perimeter with his 7-foot frame.

Holmgren is a friend and former teammate of Jalen Suggs, who has excelled as a freshman at Gonzaga so far this season. Suggs was the No. 11 recruit in the 2020 class.

Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts. Support my work with a digital subscription
