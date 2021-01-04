Kentucky freshman on early struggles: Thanks, I needed that

The season began with Devin Askew perceived as the latest in the long line of freshman standout point guards for Kentucky. When he did not immediately burst onto the college basketball scene, UK pondered alternatives like Davion Mintz and Terrence Clarke

Askew, who has reemerged in recent games, recalled the early struggles being a good thing.

“I kind of looked at it as I needed it,” he said during a teleconference Monday. “(UK Coach John Calipari) did that to take the pressure off me. And I’m in for whatever the team needs, and that’s what we needed at the time. So I went with it, and I was confident in it. . . . I had no problem stepping back, and it worked out.”

Askew, who has started six of Kentucky’s eight games, said coming off the bench was beneficial.

“It just kind of calmed me down . . . ,” he said. “It just slowed the game down a little bit for me so I could see it.”

Assistant coach James “Bruiser” Flint said Askew’s work ethic made a difference.

“I’ve said this before about the kid, one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around . . . ,” Flint said. “In that respect, he never stopped.”

Askew said his play off the bench against Notre Dame helped him regain confidence.

“I’m back to myself,” he said. “I feel great.”

UK favored

Stats savant Ken Pomeroy set the chance of Kentucky beating Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at 86 percent. That’s his highest percentage chance of a UK victory the rest of the season.

Overall, Pomeroy rates Kentucky with a better than 50 percent chance of winning in eight of the remaining 17 games. He calls the UK-LSU game a 50/50 tossup.

In its last game, Vanderbilt lost to visiting Florida, 91-72. It was the Commodores’ 34th loss in their last 37 SEC games.

After the game, Coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke of the loss as “disappointing” and “disheartening.” He also said of his players, “These are super smart kids, man. But they can make some of the dumbest basketball plays you would ever want to see.”

As for Kentucky, the Cats will be a solid favorite after snapping a six-game losing streak three days earlier.

When asked about the challenges Vandy presents, Flint said, “To be honest, at this point in time, we’re just looking at us improving and getting better.”

After noting Scotty Pippen Jr. playing well for Vandy, Flint added, “It’s going to be a tough game for us. Right now, all our games are tough. That’s why we talk more about us doing what we need to do, and not necessarily the other team.”

Technically speaking

UK’s rally after Calipari’s ejection at Mississippi State followed a familiar pattern. A similar aftermath came last season when the referees ejected Calipari at Arkansas.

Twice earlier in his time as Kentucky coach, Calipari ejections at South Carolina sparked improved play.

When asked about this pattern, Flint said with a chuckle, “You want Cal thrown out every game?”

Then Flint added, “That usually happens in most instances with teams, not just Kentucky. . . . They regroup. They get themselves together and they usually go on a run.”

Askew saw it the same way.

“We saw our leader go down,” he said. “So we just felt like we had to step up a little more because our leader wasn’t out there.”

Flint suggested Calipari had a reason to be unhappy with the officiating.

“I thought they had some moving screens,” he said of Mississippi State’s offense. “Maybe I will get fired (for saying so). There were a few tough calls out there, to be honest with you.”

Following orders

In noting Lance Ware’s contributions, Flint said, “He’s not trying to score every time he catches it. He’s a great screener. He’s good with the ball. Makes good passes.

“So he’s making progress because he’s doing what Cal is asking him to do.”

‘Block the noise’

Flint is in his first season on the Kentucky staff.

When asked if the intense fan interest in UK basketball helps or hinders, he said, “It comes with the territory.”

Flint noted that he came to Kentucky after being an assistant at Indiana. “It’s somewhat intense there, too,” he said with a smile. “So, I get it.”

Kentucky players anticipate the keen fan interest, Flint said. “We always tell them to try to block the noise, and keep doing what we need to improve (upon).”

Etc.

▪ The tip-off time for Kentucky’s game at Florida on Saturday has been set for 5 p.m.

▪ Tom Hart and Jon Sundvold will call the UK-Vanderbilt game for the SEC Network.