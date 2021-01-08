Dontaie Allen on Kentucky fans’ reaction to Boston miss: ‘I don’t like that’

It’s obvious that Kentucky fans love Dontaie Allen. But the feeling was not mutual late in the first half against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

That’s when an audible groan or grumble or some said boo could be heard in reaction to Brandon Boston missing a shot. The presumption was the fans saw Boston’s miss as further evidence that Allen, their home-state favorite son, should be playing more.

“You know, I don’t like that,” Allen said Friday. “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. At the end of the day, I’m always going to have his back.”

Echoing UK Coach John Calipari in the postgame teleconference, Allen called for fans to cheer for Boston, who is struggling to get in a groove.

“I feel like everyone in BBN — and everyone (everywhere) — should be there for him, and support him in this time because when he’s doing good, I think people are going to switch,” Allen said. “They’re going to be supporting him. And everybody should just stay positive with him.”

Assistant coach Jai Lucas downplayed the possibility that fans in Rupp Arena booing a Kentucky player might negatively impact recruiting. Sure, it’s possible rival recruiters might try to use the disgruntlement against UK, he said, but . . .

“It’s Kentucky,” Lucas said. “You come here because it’s the highest level of college basketball.”

Recruits are aware of the high expectations that go with playing for Kentucky, he said. “It’s something you kind of embrace. And it’s something you want if you’re a competitor.”

‘What I do’

Allen’s starburst at Mississippi State last weekend included making seven of 11 three-point shots and scoring 23 points. He smiled when asked if this was an example of a hot shooter or merely Dontaie being Dontaie. After all, he scored 3,255 points for Pendleton County High School.

“I mean, I’m a shooter,” he said. “I can say I was hot. But I’ve definitely had games like that in the past. Like, shooting is what I do.”

Allen said his shooting affected how Mississippi State and Vanderbilt defended him.

“I feel like the first team wasn’t really prepared,” he said of State. “But the second team was a little more (aware).”

State Coach Ben Howland acknowledged Allen was not prominent in his team’s game planning. “We knew he was a really good shooter,” Howland said this week. “And he really was fantastic that night and did a tremendous job for them.”

Florida Coach Mike White noticed.

“I know he’s a guy that hasn’t played a ton of minutes in this league, but he’s immediately got our respect,” said White, who added that his team’s defense would be no secret. “Cal knows that we’re going to try and make shooters bounce (the ball) and try to stay in front of drivers. And they’re going to try and do the same thing.”

Topic of discussion

The storming of the United States capitol by protesters on Wednesday has been discussed by UK players. Lucas saluted Calipari for giving the players a chance to share their feelings.

“He did a good job of listening to them and their concerns and their thoughts,” Lucas said. “That’s the biggest thing. Just having these open conversations, and let them kind of express themselves. And I think we give them a safe place to do that.”

In the preseason, UK players put together a video in support of Black Lives Matter.

When asked what he thought of the protests, which resulted in death and bipartisan condemnation, Allen said, “Honestly, I’ve seen a little bit of it on social media. But I haven’t read into it enough to give an opinion.”

Homecoming?

Lucas began his college playing career at Florida. When asked about returning to Gainesville as a UK assistant coach, he said, “It’s not one of the games I’ve got circled.

“Another one I’ve really got circled — probably be the tougher one (emotionally) — (is) at the end of the month. This one is not as bad.”

On Jan. 30, Kentucky plays Texas. Lucas transferred to Texas, where he finished his playing career and later worked on the staff.

Of the people he knew as a Florida player, only the trainer remains, he said.

“I kind of see myself as more of a Texas alum . . . ,” he said. “But Florida still does hold a place in my heart.”

Etc.

Bob Wischusen and Dick Vitale will call Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida game for ESPN.