Despite 20-point win at Kentucky, Alabama’s wary going into rematch

Alabama’s preparation to play Kentucky on Tuesday night included a cautionary tale in the form of a history lesson.

Only two weeks ago, Alabama inflicted Kentucky’s third-most lopsided defeat in Rupp Arena history. In case his players presumed the 85-65 beating could be easily duplicated, Coach Nate Oats reminded his team that more than once in recent seasons the Tide won by 15 or more points on the road, and then later lost to the same team at home. Opponents turning the tables on Alabama included Vanderbilt last season, Florida in 2017-18 and Georgia in 2016-17.

“We’ll try to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Oats said. “But Kentucky is a really talented team. If you don’t come ready to play, they’re going to get you.”

Alabama has won nine straight games, its longest winning streak since the 2002-03 season. The Tide’s 8-0 start in Southeastern Conference play matches the program’s second-best start in the league. Alabama also started 8-0 in 1986-87 and 1974-75. The only better start in a SEC race came when a team known as the “Rocket 8” won the championship with a 14-0 record in 1955-56.

Oats said it was “highly unlikely” that Alabama will go undefeated in the SEC this season.

But now ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll (its highest ranking since January, 2007), Alabama basketball has undergone a metaphorical makeover: from the hunter to the hunted. That has been a subject of another conversation with his players.

“Whether teams are hunting you, you have to maintain the mindset that you’re still the hunter,” Oats said. “You’ve got to go after teams. … (Opponents) have to match your intensity level.

“Hopefully, we can maintain that mindset.”

Assistant coach Bruiser Flint, who substituted for John Calipari on Kentucky’s teleconference previewing the game, chuckled when he said that all opponents will be hunting Alabama now.

Flint repeatedly emphasized the importance of limiting turnovers. Limiting live-ball turnovers will be important against Alabama, he said, because they create opportunities for open three-point shots in transition. And in his two seasons as Oats has made the three-pointer the Tide’s signature offensive weapon.

In winning 105-75 at LSU on Jan. 19, Alabama broke the SEC record by making 23 three-point shots. For perspective, Kentucky made 22 in its first five games of the season and totaled 27 in its six most recent games.

Of defending Alabama’s threes, Flint said, “the biggest thing is contesting (the shots). They’re going to make tough threes. That’s what they do. We’re not going to stop them from shooting threes.”

In the first game, Alabama made 14 of 30 three-point shots, both season highs for a UK opponent.

Afterward, Calipari bemoaned how the UK players did not follow the game plan to contest the three-point shots without leaving their feet to try to block the shots.

Kentucky had as many two-point baskets as Alabama in that game: 17-17. And UK made 10 more free throws: 19-9. But Alabama’s 14-4 advantage in threes (no doubt helped by Kentucky’s 19 turnovers) was decisive.

“They’ve shot it extremely well,” Flint said. “That’s one reason why they’ve gotten away from a lot of teams.”

The victory at Kentucky began a three-game stretch in which Alabama won by an average margin of 27 points. The Tide routed Arkansas 90-59 and then LSU in that stretch.

Saturday’s 81-73 victory over Mississippi State was a relative nail-biter for Alabama. Afterward, Oats said, “I think it was good to play a close game.”

On Monday, Oats clarified his comment say he is not opposed to winning by a blowout margin.

Kentucky is coming off a relative blowout victory. UK defeated LSU 82-69. It should be noted Kentucky routed Florida 78-58 three days before the first Alabama game.

When asked about Kentucky then and now, Oats said, “I think they’re playing with a little more confidence in their offensive game.” The Alabama coach added that Brandon Boston, Jr., was exhibiting “a lot more of that swagger.”

Added Oats: “It’s hard to change a ton in two weeks. But they’re better. They’re 100-percent better than they were two weeks ago.

“So, we’ll have to play better than we did two weeks ago.”

Questions about how the team is handling success is routine for Alabama. But, it’s Nick Saban’s football team that inspires such inquiries. Oats said he’s been quoting Saban on that and other topics as long ago as when he was a high school in the Detroit area.

“Talk of winning the SEC championship down the road kind of distracts from winning the game tomorrow,” Oats said. “How do we make sure we don’t have a letdown tomorrow? You have a great practice today.”

Tuesday

Kentucky at No. 9 Alabama

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: UK 5-9 (4-3 SEC); Alabama 13-3 (8-0 SEC)

Series: UK leads 114-39

Last meeting: Alabama won 85-65 on Jan. 12 in Rupp Arena