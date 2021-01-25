‘More pressure at Kentucky.’ Sarr has needed time to adjust to playing for UK.

As a transfer with three seasons playing for Wake Forest, Olivier Sarr was touted as the big man who could complete a Kentucky team perceived to be a doughnut: No center.

That he did not become an imposing force from the beginning led to a question on a teleconference Monday: Why not?

Assistant coach Bruiser Flint referenced an adjustment Sarr had to make in playing for Kentucky, where a double-dribble can alarm fans.

“The pressure is totally different,” Flint said. “How people perceive how you play. And if you don’t think that’s a part of it, then you’re crazy.”

Sarr acknowledged that experience playing for another program does not automatically translate into experience playing for Kentucky.

“It’s really different, you know,” he said. “… You got more pressure at Kentucky, I think. More outside pressure. More expectations. And you feel that as a player.

“It’s good preparation for the next level. But it takes some time to adapt and to get used to.”

As part of the adjustment, Sarr spoke of following some of his coaches’ advice.

“I do not have social media anymore since the start of the season,” he said. “I’m not on it. I don’t pay attention to it.

“I’m just trying to stay focused on the goal that we have with the team. So, I’m not aware of what’s going on.”

Sarr’s inconsistencies this season have been well-chronicled. Highlights include a season-high 24 points against Vanderbilt and a double-double at Mississippi State (14 points and 12 rebounds).

Lowlights were not getting off a shot against North Carolina and missing all four of his shots at Louisville.

When asked to contrast the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences, Sarr said, “I think it’s more athletic in this league. You don’t play games against big centers as much … not as much as the ACC.”

Then you throw in playing for Kentucky.

“The expectations are extremely high, and sometimes they get a little crazy …,” Flint said of the scrutiny of players, coaches and others associated with the UK program. “You love to have fans like that. But it can get a little out of hand.”

After Sarr contributed 13 points and five rebounds to Kentucky’s victory over LSU, John Calipari said he set a goal of 12 to 15 points per game for his big man. Incidentally, UK has a 3-0 record in the SEC games that Sarr has met or exceeded that objective.

“I think he’s trying to show me that I need to be more involved offensively,” Sarr said, “take more responsibility for the team. Being more aggressive. Getting to the free-throw line and just finding a way to be productive.”

Jackson lauded

Flint offered a simple explanation for how Kentucky plays freshman Isaiah Jackson.

“You put him out there,” Flint said. “If he’s doing well, you keep him out there.”

Jackson grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds in 16 minutes against LSU. At Auburn the previous weekend, he scored two points and grabbed one rebound in 11 minutes.

“His potential is unbelievable,” Flint said. “And he’s gotten a lot better this year.”

Jackson has blocked a team-high 41 shots. That translates to a block every 6.5 minutes and 3.2 blocks per game (which ranks in the top 10 nationally).

Jackson, who is from Pontiac, Mich., is no stranger to Alabama Coach Nate Oats. Earlier in his career, Oats coached at Romulus High School, which is in the Detroit area.

“So, I know him,” Oats said. “I know his dad. We recruited him hard. Would have loved to have gotten him.”

Oats lauded Jackson’s “activity level.” Said the Alabama coach, “I think he’s got the upside to be on their first-round draft board. We’re going to have to deal with him.”

The real UK?

Kentucky made five of its first eight three-points against LSU. Thereafter, UK made two of 18.

So, which is the “real” Kentucky?

“I’m hoping we’re somewhere in between …,” Flint said with a chuckle. “We’re not Alabama. We’re not going to shoot a million three-point shots. That’s not what we do.”

The lower percentage on three-point shots makes UK more susceptible to good and bad streaks, Flint said. “It’s a little bit of fool’s gold.”

Fans

Alabama has averaged 2,051 fans at home games this season. Coleman Coliseum has a listed capacity of 15,383.

“Whoever shows up needs to be as loud as they can possibly be,” Oats said. A moment later he added, “If we’re relying on crowd noise to play hard, we’re probably not the team I thought we were.”

Etc.

Karl Ravech and Dick Vitale will call the game on ESPN.