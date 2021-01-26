Kentucky gives Alabama a challenge, but then crumbles in crunch time

Payback. Rejuvenation. Momentum.

Kentucky had a delicious trifecta within its grasp Tuesday night.

But UK’s a season of heartbreak continued as Alabama won 70-59 in Tuscaloosa.

Stats savant Ken Pomeroy’s rating of Kentucky’s luck — or lack thereof — this season reappeared. It was UK’s sixth loss this season by 11 or fewer points.

Kentucky, which fell to 5-10 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference, came up empty on 20 possessions in which it could have tied the score or taken a lead.

The 20th came inside the final three minutes with UK trailing 56-54. Davion Mintz missed a three-point shot.

UK had stifled Alabama’s three-point attack. Alabama took only four three-point shots in the second half and made only one.

But Jaden Shackelford drove for a score and hit two free throws to put UK behind 60-54. Those scores bookended a turnover by Isaiah Jackson.

Alabama won its 10th straight game and swept two from Kentucky for the first time since 1988-89 and only the third time ever.

Olivier Sarr, Mintz and Dontaie Allen led UK with 12 points each.

Alabama improved to 14-3 overall and 9-0 in the SEC. Shackelford led the Tide with 21 points.

Kentucky never led in the first half. But the Cats stayed in the game with defense. Alabama led 35-32 because Jahvon Quinerly hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The game started poorly for UK. Alabama made its first five shots, three coming from three-point range in peeling out to a 13-5 lead.

Worse for Kentucky, Brandon Boston turned his left ankle and crumpled to the floor with 18:17 left.

Kentucky fell behind by as much as 17-8 early. But the half brightened from there. Boston returned. Plus Alabama cooled off. The Tide made eight of its next 26 shots (four of 13 from three-point range) until Quinerly’s shot at the buzzer.

Alabama committed nine turnovers in the half.

Kentucky hung in there even though Sarr had a quiet first half. Sarr, who had been challenged to score, say, 12 to 15 points per game, took only one shot in the game’s first 13 minutes. His first points came on two free throws with 5:15 left. His only basket came on a shot in the lane with 3:55 left.

After Alabama scored the game’s first basket, Kentucky trailed until Mintz’s three-point throw to beat the shot clock went in with 1:38 left. It tied the game at 30-30.

Sarr came alive in the second half. He took UK’s first three shots, and four of the first five.

Sarr’s jumper with 12:49 left — similar to the shots he missed late against Notre Dame and Louisville — gave Kentucky a 43-41 lead. That marked the first lead UK had in either game against Alabama this season.

It also gave Sarr 12 points, which fit into the lower end of the target John Calipari had set for the big man in every game.

Alabama did not make a three-point shot in the first 13-plus minutes of the second half.

With Alabama’s prime offensive weapon holstered, Kentucky kept within range coming down the stretch.

