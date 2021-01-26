UK Men's Basketball
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-59 defeat at Alabama
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide, 70-59.
Next up for Kentucky (5-10 overall, 4-4 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, 12
Rebounds: Brandon Boston, 6
Assists: Davion Mintz, 4
Steals: Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, 2
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2
Turnovers: Davion Mintz, 4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
No. 5 Texas at Kentucky
What: SEC/Big 12 Challenge
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-10 (4-4 SEC),Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12)
Series: Kentucky leads 2-0.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 63-51 on Dec. 5, 2014, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena.
