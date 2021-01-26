UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-59 defeat at Alabama

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide, 70-59.

Next up for Kentucky (5-10 overall, 4-4 Southeastern Conference ) is a home game against No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, 12

Rebounds: Brandon Boston, 6

Assists: Davion Mintz, 4

Steals: Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, 2

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 2

Turnovers: Davion Mintz, 4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky

What: SEC/Big 12 Challenge

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-10 (4-4 SEC),Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Series: Kentucky leads 2-0.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 63-51 on Dec. 5, 2014, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena.

