‘That’s what this team needs.’ Brooks’ breakout big for Kentucky in a couple ways.

Keion Brooks’ 23 points and 11 rebounds against Tennessee on Saturday were both career highs.

“Keion’s performance . . . was something we all had hoped to see from him, maybe a couple months sooner,” said assistant coach Joel Justus, who substituted for John Calipari at Monday’s teleconference previewing Tuesday’s game against Arkansas.

A calf injury delayed Brooks’ season debut until the Jan. 9 game at Florida.

“It was exciting to see him play well,” Justus said. “It was exciting to see him leading in timeouts. . . . That’s what this team needs. We need someone who’s telling guys, ‘Hey, man, take that shot.’ We need someone saying, ‘Hey, let’s get the stop right here. . . . ‘Let’s pull together.’

“And Keion has the ability to do that.”

After the loss to the Vols, Brooks acknowledged getting fatigued. Playing seven seconds shy of 35 minutes was also a career high.

Brooks goes into the game against Arkansas as UK’s leading scorer (11.8 ppg).

Not the norm

When Brandon Boston’s dunk completed a fast break, Kentucky was riding high against Tennessee on Saturday. UK had reaped a coveted easy score in transition and led Tennessee 58-48 with 11:58 remaining. Then Tennessee outscored UK 34-13 the rest of the way to win and make history.

During Calipari’s first 11 seasons, Kentucky had been nearly invincible once it built a double-digit lead. Not so in this season bursting with departures from the norm.

The 82-71 loss to Tennessee dropped UK’s record in such games to 284-11. It was the third time this season the Cats lost a game in which they once led by 10 or more points. Earlier, Kansas rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat Kentucky 65-62 and North Carolina came back from 11 points behind to win 75-63.

Prepping for UK

With Kentucky having an un-Kentucky-like season, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked if that affected his team’s game preparation.

“I think when you say the word, ‘Kentucky,’ I don’t have to oversell their talent,” he said. “I don’t have to oversell how hard it is to go into their building and win. Our players are smart. They understand that. They understand the level of McDonald’s All-Americans.”

Home, sour, home

Kentucky’s record in Rupp Arena this season is 3-4. In 45 seasons playing in Rupp Arena, UK has lost four or more home games only six times: 11-4 in 1978-79, 8-6 in 1988-89, 10-5 in 2005-06, 14-4 in 2007-08, 12-6 in 2008-09, and now this season.

Injury report

Both Kentucky and Arkansas are dealing with injuries.

Kentucky has not had all its scholarship players available to play in a game this season. Terrence Clarke has been sidelined the last 10 games.

Arkansas has no fewer than four either sidelined or affected by injuries. Three have double-digit scoring averages: Desi Sills (left shoulder), Justin Smith (ankle) and star freshman Moses Moody (ankle). A fourth player, Jaylin Williams, knocked knees with Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham.

On Friday, Musselman said he assumed Sills (10.6 ppg) would not have played a game Saturday. Sills scored 15 points as a freshman at UK two years ago.

Smith, a transfer from Indiana averaging 11.2 points, and Moody (16.4 ppg) would have played Saturday if the game had not been postponed, Musselman said.

‘Unique’ challenge

Kentucky might be facing a once-this-season challenge in Arkansas sophomore Connor Vanover. He is a 7-foot-3 player who can capably shoot three-pointers.

Vanover, a native of Arkansas, originally played for California before transferring. He’s made 17 of 56 three-point shots (30.5 percent) and averages 2.0 blocks. Going into last weekend, he ranked third among SEC players in blocks. UK’s Isaiah Jackson (3.0 per game) and Florida’s Colin Castleton (2.6) were first and second.

Musselman cited Vanover’s shooting as helpful in spacing the court and creating driving lanes by drawing an opposing big man away from the basket.

Justus cited defending against drives — with on-ball and, if necessary, help defenders — as important against Arkansas.

Justus labeled Vanover a “unique” challenge.

CLASS Award

Kentucky, which is synonymous with one-and-done players, had two players among the 30 named as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award. Olivier Sarr and Davion Mintz were named to the list.

The name of the award is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Others named as candidates were John Fulkerson and Yves Pons of Tennessee and Carson Williams of Western Kentucky.

The list will be narrowed to 10 late this month.

Etc.

▪ Arkansas has lost eight straight against Kentucky. That’s the Hogs’ longest active losing streak against an SEC team.

▪ Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will call the game for the SEC Network.