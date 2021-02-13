Calipari on rest of Kentucky’s season: ‘We can do whatever we want’

Although he spoke about Saturday’s 82-80 victory over Auburn potentially beginning a thrilling conclusion to a difficult season, Kentucky Coach John Calipari also offered some sobering perspective.

“We can do whatever we want,” he said. “We’re good enough to play with anybody in this league. And we’re good enough to get beat by anybody in this league.”

Kentucky continues Southeastern Conference play with two road games: at Vanderbilt on Wednesday and at Tennessee next Saturday.

Vanderbilt won 72-51 at Mississippi State on Saturday. Tennessee lost 78-65 at LSU.

Stats savant Ken Pomeroy gave Kentucky a 58-percent chance of beating Auburn. He favors UK in two of the remaining five games: at Vandy (67 percent) and at home against Texas A&M (78 percent). He gives the Cats a 24-percent chance of winning at Tennessee, a 46-percent chance against visiting Florida and 39 percent at Ole Miss.

When asked what the ceiling was for this Kentucky team, Isaiah Jackson said, “Hopefully, winning the rest of the games. That’s our plan.”

14 threes

Kentucky made 14 three-point shots in Tuesday’s loss to Arkansas. That example of how-could-that-happen is part of a colorful history in such games.

UK’s record fell to 22-7 in games it made 14 or more three-point shots.

Such games in the past include:

▪ The 93-92 victory over Arizona in the 1993 Maui Invitational. Before Jeff Brassow won it on a tip-in, UK had made 15 of 34 three-point shots.

The game also featured a memorable backcourt duel in which UK guards Travis Ford (25) and Tony Delk combined for 43 points while Arizona’s Khalid Reeves (31) and Damon Stoudamire (28) combined for 59.

▪ In the “Mardi Gras Miracle,” UK rallied from a 31-point second-half deficit to win 99-95 at LSU on Feb. 15, 1994. Making 15 of 37 three-point shots fueled UK’s rally.

▪ UK fans might recall the 150-95 loss at Kansas in Rick Pitino’s first season as coach. Kentucky made 17 of 40 three-point shots in that non-competitive game. It remains the second-largest margin of defeat in UK basketball history. UK lost to Central 87-17 on Jan. 28, 1910.

▪ Pitino’s first season included two defeats in a five-day period in which Kentucky made a lot of three-point shots. UK made 15 of 53 in a 116-113 loss to Southwestern Louisiana in the 1989 UKIT. Four days later, UK made a program record 21 threes in a 121-110 loss to North Carolina.

Auburn and threes

Bruce Pearl has made Auburn synonymous with three-point shooting. But the Tigers have not been invincible when making 14 or more shots from beyond the arc.

Pearl’s record in such games was 20-3. One of the three losses came against Arkansas on Dec. 30.

‘Much better’

Brandon Boston made five of eight three-point shots. That followed his making four of five against Arkansas earlier in the week. Previously, he had made 11 of 55 shot from beyond the arc.

“BJ is playing much better,” Calipari said. “You know why? Because he’s playing for his team.”

Oscar I

UK included Oscar Tshiebwe in its media notes for the first time. He is a transfer from West Virginia. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, he is being counted upon to toughen up UK’s “bigs” as a presence in practice. He is not eligible to play until next season.

“He hasn’t practiced with us yet,” Calipari said during his Friday teleconference. “But when I see him and his body, and his toughness, I’m (thinking) is there any way (to waive the rule on transferring sitting out a year)? Can we do that?”

Oscar II

Oscar Combs, the founder of The Cats’ Pause and member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, tweeted his concern about Kansas gaining on UK in terms of all-time victories. With UK defeating Auburn and Kansas beating Iowa State, the difference remained seven victories. The totals rose to 2,324 and 2,317 for Kansas.

Combs asked if Kentucky should seek a makeup game with Detroit Mercy in hopes of keeping the lead. UK was to play Detroit Mercy Nov. 27, then the game was rescheduled for Dec. 15 before being canceled.

P.J. Gradowski, the director of athletic communications for Detroit Mercy, said making up the game was unlikely. The Titans conclude their regular season this coming week and then play in the Horizon League Tournament beginning Feb. 25.

Accentuating a point

In his Friday teleconference, Pearl saluted Rupp Arena.

“Playing in that building is an honor,” he said. “That’s one of the great arenas in all of basketball, right there with the Boston Gaaden.”

Yes, for comic effect, Pearl said the word “garden” with a Boston accent before adding, “you’re going to remember how you did at Rupp five years, 10 years, 50 years from now.”