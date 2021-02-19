Now you see them, now you don’t. Kentucky’s ghostly secret revealed.

During a teleconference Friday, John Calipari was asked about Kentucky’s shot-blocking ability. The Cats rank No. 1 nationally with an average of 6.3 blocks going into this weekend’s play.

The UK coach’s response gave new meaning to a bit of basketball parlance: defensive presence.

“We say they hear Casper,” he said of opponents who venture into the lane. “They hear ghosts. . . . You drive in there, you don’t know where the hell it’s coming from.”

But it’s coming.

“Casper is in there,” Calipari said of a not-so-friendly ghost in this incarnation.

As Kentucky hopes Tennessee learns in Saturday’s game, freshman Isaiah Jackson has been most unfriendly. He ranks 12th nationally with an average of 2.7 blocks per game.

“It’s just something natural,” Jackson said of shot blocking. “I’m just starting to get a better feel. It’s just getting more comfortable.”

His comfort has been impossible not to notice in recent games. Jackson recorded his first double-double last weekend with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Auburn. He nearly got another at Vanderbilt on Wednesday when he scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He blocked two shots in each game.

“I’m starting to, like, get a feel for the game, like, the college game,” Jackson said. “I’m just going out there and just hoopin.’ Yeah.”

When asked if blocking shots was more of an instinct than a teachable skill, Calipari did not hesitate.

“It’s more of a knack,” he said “It’s a twitch. . . . You are not blocking it in (the opponent’s hand). So, it takes a skill, a twitch where you let him release it, and you go get the ball.

“I’ve had some of the best. And I’m telling you he’s doing some good stuff.”

The benefit of shot-blocking extends beyond pure rejection, Calipari said. Uneasy about Casper, opponents can settle for mid-range shots.

“Which are lower percentage,” the UK coach said. “It’s been pretty good. For a team with this record (7-13), you look at our field-goal percentage defense. Our defensive numbers are, like, ridiculous. How do they have that kind of record?”

Kentucky ranks 62nd nationally in field-goal percentage defense at 40.872.

Jackson has also improved offensively as suggested by 33 points in the last two games. He did not reach double figures in the five most recent games preceding UK playing Auburn and Vandy.

Jackson, who packs only 206 pounds on his 6-foot-10 frame, acknowledged the “big adjustment” to the college game that features bigger and stronger opponents.

“Not many people thought I could do it,” he said. “I’m just coming out every night and showing that I can.”

Led by John Fulkerson and Yves Pons, Tennessee has the kind of front line that can challenge any freshman. In the first game against the Vols, Jackson played quiet 12 minutes: four points, one rebound, no blocks. That remains the only game this season he has not blocked a shot.

Jackson said he has grappled with foul trouble.

“Last game, I wasn’t low enough on defense,” he said. “So, I just kept getting fouls. I feel like if I lock in on defense and play good defense, I’ll be able to play way more.”

There was a moment of confusion when Jackson picked up a second-half foul at Vanderbilt. Believing it was Jackson’s fourth foul, Calipari took him out of the game.

“Then people told me I had three (fouls),” Jackson said. “It was all back and forth. I didn’t know how many I had, personally. I hate getting in foul trouble.”

Rather than the front line, Tennessee’s guards hurt Kentucky in the first game. Freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer combined for 50 points in Tennessee’s 82-71 victory. Afterward, Calipari lamented how the freshmen “bullied” UK and went wherever they wanted on the court.

Jackson spoke of preventing a reprise because of “my ability to block shots. I feel like I can do more in this game in blocking shots, and adjusting their shots with them coming in the paint.

“I feel like I can play, like, a big role in this game. Me and Olivier (Sarr) trying to deflect shots and keep them out of the paint.”

During his turn on the teleconference, Calipari pointed out that Sarr has also been a defensive presence.

The UK coach said team defense can better contain Tennessee drives to the basket. The on-ball defenders must prevent straight-line drives, he said. “You’ve got to stay in front. But you can’t get bullied.”

If a driver gets past the on-ball defender, that’s when Casper can have an impact.

Of the two weeks since the first game against Tennessee, Calipari said, “We’re playing, hopefully, better team defense than we were at that point.”

Saturday

Kentucky at No. 19 Tennessee

When: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 7-13 (6-7 SEC), Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 entering Wednesday night)

Series: Kentucky leads 156-75.

Last meeting: Tennessee won 82-71 on Feb. 6, 2021, in Rupp Arena.