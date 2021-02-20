Calipari acknowledges UK-Texas A&M game Tuesday could be postponed. Here’s his plan.

Kentucky won its third straight basketball game Saturday — a 70-55 victory at No. 19 Tennessee — and the Cats finally look like they might be turning a corner, but it could be another week before they get a chance to keep that momentum going.

UK Coach John Calipari, speaking on his postgame radio show Saturday afternoon, didn’t sound optimistic that the Cats would play their scheduled game with Texas A&M this week. That game is set for Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, but the Aggies have not played since Jan. 30 due to cancellations related to COVID-19.

Texas A&M has missed its last five SEC games, including Saturday’s previously scheduled matchup with Arkansas, a game the Aggies were planning to play with a limited roster until an additional positive test within the program led to yet another postponement.

Calipari had previously said that he had some backup options with non-conference opponents if Kentucky needed to get more games in to end the regular season, but it doesn’t sound like that would happen this week, if the Texas A&M game is indeed canceled.

“The gauntlet that these kids have just been through, I’m not sure we don’t take a couple days and catch our breath and then try to play A&M and South Carolina both at that last week (in the season), where we get three games in a week,” he said. “(So) we’d play at Mississippi and then have two home games before our conference tournament. That would be what I’d like to do.

“These kids need a breath. C’mon. They’ve been through a gauntlet.”

UK’s league opener against South Carolina — scheduled for Dec. 29 in Lexington — was also postponed due to COVID-19 and has not yet been rescheduled.

UK currently has a home game against Florida (Feb. 27) and a road game at Mississippi (March 2) left on its schedule. The weekend of March 6-7, which would typically be the final weekend of the regular-season schedule, has been left empty and could be used to make up previously postponed games. The SEC Tournament is scheduled to begin March 10 in Nashville.

Kentucky has defeated Auburn, Vanderbilt and Tennessee after losing six of its previous seven games. The Cats are now 8-13 on the season and 7-7 in the SEC, just one game behind Tennessee for the No. 4 spot in the SEC standings. The top four seeds in the SEC Tournament next month will get a bye into the Friday quarterfinals, meaning any of those teams would require just three victories to win the tournament.

Kentucky almost certainly would have to win the SEC Tournament to make this year’s NCAA Tournament.