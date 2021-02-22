Chris Mack: Latest U of L video shows how attempt at humor can go ‘sideways’

When the now well-circulated video of Louisville claiming invincibility against Kentucky went public last weekend, the first person U of L Coach Chris Mack called was … John Calipari.

“I didn’t want him to think it was some shot that was directed out of the worldwide web and I was sending a message to him,” Mack said during a teleconference Monday. “I was wanting to be able to clear the air and tell him the great respect I hold for him and his program … I wanted him to know it was a joke (directed at) Kenny Payne. Obviously, it went sideways.”

The 33-second video featured former U of L football player Eric Wood and Mack reacting to Louisville beating Kentucky this season by suggesting Payne’s departure from the coaching staff was a crippling blow for UK’s program.

Payne, who had been UK’s associate coach, left in August to join the New York Knicks’ staff.

In an interview with Louisville television station WDRB, Payne said the video was meant to be a joke.

“Eric is a friend of mine and he was just having fun,” Payne told WDRB’s Rick Bozich. “He and Chris were happy that Louisville won the game. Eric was just teasing me.”

With Mack in the background, the video shows Wood shouting, “Hey, hey. Kenny Payne won those games.”

To which, Mack adds, “Yeah! Yeah!”

Wood then says, “Kenny Payne is gone. You know what Kentucky is minus Kenny Payne? 0-1. 0 and forever. …

“Cal will never, never beat U of L again. NEVER!”

When asked about Calipari’s response to his explanation, Mack said, “Gracious as always. He understood the context.”

On the call, Calipari also offered what Mack called “a few words of advice, which I’ll just keep between he and I. But I was appreciative of his response.”

Calipari has been asked more than once about whether Payne’s departure contributed to Kentucky’s poor season: 8-13 record going into this week. In response, Calipari has praised Payne’s contributions and added that the current staff has worked well with the UK players.

The U of L coach explained that what prompted the video was neighbors coming to his home after the Dec. 26 game for a “Mack family Christmas.”

Wood and the person who shot the video were “golfing buddies” of Payne’s, said Mack, who added, “It was a joke among buddies.”

In an interview with Louisville television station WDRB, Payne also described the video as an attempt at humor.

More seriously, Mack said that he should have worn a mask for the video to set a good example during the coronavirus pandemic. “Not a good look,” he said of appearing without a mask. “And, so for that, I’ve got to do better.”

“It was obviously done as a joke,” Payne said. “You’d have to be blind not to realize that.”

Payne, who played for U of L, told WDRB that he felt blessed to have been part of UK basketball for 10 seasons and work for Calipari, who he called “a great friend and mentor. …

“In no way would I ever think that Kentucky’s success was because of me. … That was just Eric trying to have fun with me.”

The video is the latest bit of spice added to the never-boring Kentucky-Louisville rivalry.

When the programs could not agree on a date to play this season, Mack put out a video on social media in which he sarcastically said he wanted to do whatever would be helpful for Calipari and Kentucky.

Afterward, ESPN analysts Fran Fraschilla and Jay Bilas remarked about Mack’s lively sense of humor.

Seemingly more seriously, Mack also said in the first video that unbeknownst to U of L, UK had sought to have ESPN manipulate the Cardinals’ schedule in order to free the date Kentucky wanted for the game.

Even with this season’s videos, Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton said during a teleconference earlier Monday that he perceived the UK-U of L rivalry as evolving into something less contentious and more respectful.

“I thought early on, back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, maybe it was a little bit more of animosity because they had not played for a long period of time,” said Hamilton, who was a UK assistant coach when the modern series began with the 1983-84 season. “Now, from where I sit, it looks like there’s a mutual respect for each other.”

Lowlights earlier in the series included a coin thrown at then-U of L Coach Denny Crum during an 1984 NCAA Tournament game in Rupp Arena and later-U of L Coach Rick Pitino directing an obscene gesture at a UK fan.

Hamilton likened the present-day UK-U of L rivalry to Kentucky-Indiana , Kentucky-Notre Dame and Kentucky-Tennessee.

“Because they both have been successful against each other,” he said. “From that the respect has grown from both sides.”

