SEC basketball: Remaining games and postponements

With a little over two weeks until the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, here’s a look at the remaining schedule for league teams, plus a list of games that were postponed:

Alabama (13-1)

Scheduled

Feb. 24 @Arkansas

Feb. 27 @Mississippi State

March 2 Auburn

Postponed

Feb. 18 @Texas A&M

Arkansas (9-4)

Scheduled

Feb. 24 Alabama

Feb. 27 LSU

March 2 @South Carolina

Postponed

Feb. 6 Texas A&M

Feb. 20 @Texas A&M

LSU (9-4)

Scheduled

Jan. 23 @Georgia

Jan. 27 @Arkansas

March 2 Vanderbilt

Postponed

Feb. 6 Florida

Feb. 13 Texas A&M

Florida (7-5)

Scheduled

Feb. 23 @Auburn

Feb. 27 @Kentucky

March 3 Missouri

Postponed

Feb. 6 @LSU

Feb. 10 @Tennessee

Feb. 13 Texas A&M

Tennessee (8-6)

Scheduled

Jan. 24 @Vanderbilt

Jan. 27 @Auburn

Postponed

Jan. 12 @South Carolina

Feb. 10 Florida

Missouri (7-6)

Scheduled

Feb. 23 Ole Miss

Feb. 27 Texas A&M

March 3 @Florida

Postponed

Jan. 9 LSU

Jan. 12 Vanderbilt

Ole Miss (7-7)

Scheduled

Feb. 23 @Missouri

Feb. 27 @Vanderbilt

March 2 Kentucky

Postponed

Feb. 18 LSU

Kentucky (7-7)

Scheduled

Feb. 27 Florida

March 2 @Ole Miss

Postponed

Dec. 29 South Carolina

Feb. 23 Texas A&M

Mississippi State (6-8)

Scheduled

Feb. 24 South Carolina

Feb. 27 Alabama

March 3 @Texas A&M

Postponed

Feb. 18 @Auburn

Georgia (6-9)

Scheduled

Feb. 23 LSU

Feb. 27 South Carolina

Postponed

Feb. 10 @Texas A&M

Auburn (5-9)

Scheduled

Feb. 23 Florida

Feb. 27 Tennessee

March 2 @Alabama

Postponed

Feb. 18 Mississippi State

Texas A&M (2-6)

Scheduled

Feb. 27 @Missouri

March 3 Mississippi State

Postponed

Jan. 20 @Vanderbilt

Feb. 3 Vanderbilt

Feb. 6 @Arkansas

Feb. 10 Georgia

Feb. 13 @Florida

Feb. 18 Alabama

Feb. 20 Arkansas

Feb. 23 @Kentucky

South Carolina (3-9)

Scheduled

Feb. 24 @Mississippi State

Feb. 27 @Georgia

March 2 Arkansas

Postponed

Dec. 29 @Kentucky

Jan. 12 Tennessee

Vanderbilt (2-10)

Scheduled

Feb. 24 Tennessee

Feb. 27 Ole Miss

March 2 @LSU

Postponed

Jan. 12 @Missouri

Jan. 20 Texas A&M

Feb. 3 @Texas A&M

Note: South Carolina’s game at Ole Miss scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed, but Ole Miss made up that game by playing LSU.