SEC basketball: Remaining games and postponements
With a little over two weeks until the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, here’s a look at the remaining schedule for league teams, plus a list of games that were postponed:
Alabama (13-1)
Scheduled
- Feb. 24 @Arkansas
- Feb. 27 @Mississippi State
- March 2 Auburn
Postponed
- Feb. 18 @Texas A&M
Arkansas (9-4)
Scheduled
- Feb. 24 Alabama
- Feb. 27 LSU
- March 2 @South Carolina
Postponed
- Feb. 6 Texas A&M
- Feb. 20 @Texas A&M
LSU (9-4)
Scheduled
- Jan. 23 @Georgia
- Jan. 27 @Arkansas
- March 2 Vanderbilt
Postponed
- Feb. 6 Florida
- Feb. 13 Texas A&M
Florida (7-5)
Scheduled
- Feb. 23 @Auburn
- Feb. 27 @Kentucky
- March 3 Missouri
Postponed
- Feb. 6 @LSU
- Feb. 10 @Tennessee
- Feb. 13 Texas A&M
Tennessee (8-6)
Scheduled
- Jan. 24 @Vanderbilt
- Jan. 27 @Auburn
Postponed
- Jan. 12 @South Carolina
- Feb. 10 Florida
Missouri (7-6)
Scheduled
- Feb. 23 Ole Miss
- Feb. 27 Texas A&M
- March 3 @Florida
Postponed
- Jan. 9 LSU
- Jan. 12 Vanderbilt
Ole Miss (7-7)
Scheduled
- Feb. 23 @Missouri
- Feb. 27 @Vanderbilt
- March 2 Kentucky
Postponed
- Feb. 18 LSU
Kentucky (7-7)
Scheduled
- Feb. 27 Florida
- March 2 @Ole Miss
Postponed
- Dec. 29 South Carolina
- Feb. 23 Texas A&M
Mississippi State (6-8)
Scheduled
- Feb. 24 South Carolina
- Feb. 27 Alabama
- March 3 @Texas A&M
Postponed
- Feb. 18 @Auburn
Georgia (6-9)
Scheduled
- Feb. 23 LSU
- Feb. 27 South Carolina
Postponed
- Feb. 10 @Texas A&M
Auburn (5-9)
Scheduled
- Feb. 23 Florida
- Feb. 27 Tennessee
- March 2 @Alabama
Postponed
- Feb. 18 Mississippi State
Texas A&M (2-6)
Scheduled
- Feb. 27 @Missouri
- March 3 Mississippi State
Postponed
- Jan. 20 @Vanderbilt
- Feb. 3 Vanderbilt
- Feb. 6 @Arkansas
- Feb. 10 Georgia
- Feb. 13 @Florida
- Feb. 18 Alabama
- Feb. 20 Arkansas
- Feb. 23 @Kentucky
South Carolina (3-9)
Scheduled
- Feb. 24 @Mississippi State
- Feb. 27 @Georgia
- March 2 Arkansas
Postponed
- Dec. 29 @Kentucky
- Jan. 12 Tennessee
Vanderbilt (2-10)
Scheduled
- Feb. 24 Tennessee
- Feb. 27 Ole Miss
- March 2 @LSU
Postponed
- Jan. 12 @Missouri
- Jan. 20 Texas A&M
- Feb. 3 @Texas A&M
Note: South Carolina’s game at Ole Miss scheduled for Jan. 9 was postponed, but Ole Miss made up that game by playing LSU.
