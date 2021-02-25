SEC includes UK-South Carolina in rescheduled games for next weekend

Kentucky will play South Carolina on March 6 as part of the Southeastern Conference’s effort to fill in the final weekend of the regular season with games previously postponed, it was announced Thursday.

Kentucky was originally scheduled to play South Carolina on Dec. 29 in the teams’ SEC opener. The rescheduled game will conclude UK’s regular season. The Cats, 8-13 overall and 7-7 in the SEC, play Florida on Saturday and at Ole Miss next Tuesday before meeting South Carolina.

Kentucky’s other postponed league game, against Texas A&M on Feb. 23, will not be rescheduled.

The UK-South Carolina game is one of seven rescheduled for the March 6-7 weekend. Other games on March 6 are Alabama at Georgia, LSU at Missouri (originally scheduled for Jan. 9), Mississippi State at Auburn (Feb. 16), Texas A&M at Arkansas (Feb. 6) and Vanderbilt at Ole Miss.

Florida will play at Tennessee (Feb. 10) on March 7.

Kentucky’s game against South Carolina scheduled for Dec. 29 was postponed due to positive tests for the coronavirus within the Gamecocks’ program. That was one of seven games South Carolina has had either postponed or canceled this season.

Kentucky had non-conference games against Detroit Mercy and Texas canceled. Detroit Mercy’s positive COVID-19 tests caused that cancellation. The Texas game was canceled because UK’s program was put on pause.

Tickets purchased for the original Dec. 29 date with South Carolina will still be valid for the rescheduled game on March 6, Kentucky said. UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule.

South Carolina entered this weekend with a record of 5-12 overall and 3-10 in the SEC. Only Vanderbilt (2-11) has a worse league record.

South Carolina will carry a six-game losing streak into Saturday’s game at Georgia.

Kentucky will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against visiting Florida. That matches UK’s longest winning streak of the season. In those three games, Kentucky made 40.6 percent of its three-point shots and 82.9 percent of its free throws.

Isaiah Jackson, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, is averaging 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds during the winning streak.

Next game

Florida at Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Florida 11-6 (7-5 SEC), Kentucky 8-13 (7-7)

Series: Kentucky leads 105-40.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-58 on Jan. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.