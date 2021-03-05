Isaiah Jackson ‘very aware’ of foul trouble limiting himself and Kentucky

Isaiah Jackson has fouled out of three of Kentucky’s last six games. He had four fouls — and limited playing time — in two other games.

When asked Friday about the persistent foul trouble, Jackson said, “I’m very aware of that.”

Jackson said he had been watching a lot of game video to see why he’s fouling and how he can reduce his number of fouls.

“I’m sort of playing like I don’t care sort of . . . ,” he said. By that he said he meant he was not as prudent a defender as he should be.

UK Coach John Calipari has advised him to be wiser in deciding when and how vigorously to challenge shots.

In the losses against Ole Miss and Florida, Jackson had more fouls (nine) than rebounds (eight).

“I know the team needs me,” he said. “The team knows I need them. I’m going to try to be on the court as much as I can.”

When on the court, Jackson has impressed. The Southeastern Conference named him Freshman of the Week when he totaled 31 points and 16 rebounds in road victories at Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

“Even people who recruited him call (and say), wow, has he gotten better. I never thought he’d get there this fast,” Calipari said.

Earlier this season, Jackson said that there were people who doubted his ability to contribute this season.

“I like to prove people wrong . . . ,” he said. “Just trying to prove people wrong, that’s my motivation.”

Take-charge guy

Not for the first time, Calipari lamented how Kentucky lacks a player to lead the way in the final climactic minutes of games that come down to possession-by-possession tests of will and nerve.

Kentucky has been outscored in the final four minutes of 15 games this season. UK’s record in those games is 4-11.

Kentucky has won two of three games in which the teams battled evenly in the final four minutes and has a 2-3 record in the five games it outscored the opponent.

“We’ve just got to have somebody . . . that stops the bleeding,” Calipari said. “You either get fouled (or) not throw the ball up where you can’t make (the shot) or get fouled or (get the rebound). Make the easiest play you can make. (And by sheer force of will insist) we’re not turning it over now.

“We need that stuff on the court.”

Biggest surprise

When asked what has surprised him the most about this season’s team, Calipari first pointed out that a leg injury has sidelined Terrence Clarke for the last 16 games. He also noted Brandon Boston’s struggles to adjust to college basketball.

“I thought the guard play would be better,” Calipari said.

This led to some of the adjustments on the fly Kentucky has tried to make this season, he said. The experimentation has included playing through the low post more than usual.

Fragile?

On his radio show, Calipari referred to the UK team as “a fragile group that could have won 10 or 12 more games, and didn’t. Like, lost all of them. How in the world?”

When asked how it felt to be described as being on a fragile team, Jackson smiled. Then he said, “I don’t know. (Pause). I mean, I don’t know.”

Personal affront?

After watching his team out-rebounded 42-28 by Ole Miss, Calipari said he spoke of the one-on-one challenge inside a game.

“You didn’t take it personal, man,” he said he told a player. “(The opponent) did. He’s playing Kentucky. . . . If you don’t battle South Carolina, you’re not winning the game.”

Calipari did not identify the target of this message.

But directly or indirectly, Jackson got the message.

“For me, I took that personally,” he said. “This upcoming game, I’m going to go out and try to get every rebound I can.

“Last game, I had three rebounds. . . . That’s not going to happen again.”

Aid from A.D.

Of course, Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart is the chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee (aka the Selection Committee). The committee decides the selection and seeding of teams.

Calipari reminded listeners during Friday’s teleconference that Barnhart is required to leave the room when the merits of the UK team are discussed.

Of this Kentucky season, Calipari said of Barnhart, “He’s feeling bad just like I’m feeling bad. He’s encouraging. . . . He’s been great through this.”

Barnhart speaks to him after every game and visits the locker room after home games, Calipari said.

Flood relief

During an appearance on WLEX-TV, Calipari and his wife, Ellen, pledged $50,000 to flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky.

Etc.

Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes will call the game for ESPN.