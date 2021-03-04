John Clay Podcast: Looking ahead to the future of Kentucky basketball recruiting

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts talks to sports columnist John Clay about a variety of Kentucky basketball recruiting topics, including 2022 commit Skyy Clark, which current UK players might be staying and which might be leaving off the 2020-21 roster. They also talk about who else John Calipari is recruiting for next season and the possibility of UK attracting an impact transfer. Ben also discusses a new league that says it will pay elite prospects $100,000 to bypass high school and college basketball. Ben and John also discuss North Laurel High School phenom Reed Sheppard and the latest on Ben’s Next Cats recruiting site.

