‘Terrence’s best days are ahead of him.’ Kentucky’s Clarke declares for NBA Draft.

Terrence Clarke’s brief and rocky ride at the University of Kentucky came to an end Friday night when the freshman declared he would enter the 2021 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Clarke suffered an ankle injury in December and appeared in only eight games for the Wildcats, six of which he started. Clarke averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. He was injured Dec. 19 in a loss to North Carolina, played 16 scoreless minutes in a loss to Louisville a week later and did not appear again until Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game against Mississippi State. Clarke came off the bench to contribute two points and three assists in nine minutes as Kentucky’s season ended in a 74-73 defeat.

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said in a UK news release Friday night. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game. Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”

The 6-foot-7 Clarke is projected as the ninth pick of the second round in a compilation of 2021 mock drafts created by HoopsHype.com. The mock combines projections from ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic and several others. Before his injury, Clarke was projected to be a lottery pick in the first round.

Clarke was ranked the No. 8 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class in the 247 Sports composite when he arrived at Kentucky.

Clarke is the second UK player to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, joining fellow freshman Isaiah Jackson, who announced his intentions Wednesday.

Under NCAA rules, players are allowed to sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA, participate — if invited — in the NBA Draft Combine, and still return to school. Clarke intends to sign with an agent and will not return to Kentucky.

Jackson said he would not sign with an agent, keeping open the option of playing another season of college basketball.

“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in an SEC Tournament game,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury. Having said that, I am confident in his ability to make a major impact in that league. He has great size, can get downhill and score the ball, create for his teammates, and can play and guard multiple positions. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate. Like Jarred Vanderbilt, who had a similar challenge, I really believe Terrence’s best days are ahead of him. I will be rooting like crazy for him and I know our fans will be as well.”

Most of the time, a draft declaration by a UK player turns out well.

In Calipari’s first 11 seasons as coach, UK had 41 players drafted (31 in the first round and 21 as lottery picks).

Clarke becomes the 30th player in Calipari’s time as coach to enter his name in an NBA Draft after a freshman season. Of those players, 26 were first-round picks.