As he exits Kentucky, Olivier Sarr says he’s excited ‘to take on new challenges’

Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr announced Tuesday afternoon that he will enter this year’s NBA Draft and not take advantage of the chance to play another college season that the NCAA granted 2020-21 seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank my parents, my brother, my entire family and support circle for believing in me every step of the way,” Sarr said in a UK news release. “I have been blessed during my four years of college to have learned from two great coaches in Coach John Calipari and Coach Danny Manning and alongside teammates that I consider brothers for a lifetime. I am so grateful to have played at Kentucky, and I want to thank all the staff and passionate fans for preparing me for the next step of my journey. …

“I am so excited about what the future holds and ready to take on new challenges. I will forever be a part of ‘La Familia.’”

Sarr became the fourth player from Kentucky’s 2020-21 team to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Earlier this spring, freshmen Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke entered their names in the draft and said they would not return to college. Another freshman, Isaiah Jackson, also entered his name in this year’s NBA Draft, but he said he was leaving open the option of playing for Kentucky next season.

Two other players — freshmen Devin Askew and Cam’Ron Fletcher — entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Askew announced this month that he would transfer to Texas.

Davion Mintz, the other transfer to join Kentucky’s team last season with Sarr, has not announced if he intends to play another college season or seek a basketball future elsewhere.

“I am so happy for Olivier and excited to see what he does with this next step in his journey,” Calipari said in the UK release. “Olivier really improved himself this season, yet he still has a ton of room to grow and has the type of skills that translate to that next level. At the end of the day, you are talking about a 7-foot skilled big man who can shoot it and block shots. He is only going to get better.

“I wish Olivier had the opportunity this past year to enjoy a normal season here with a summer to build additional strength, but he had a plan and stuck with it throughout this whole process. He has a maturity about him that will serve him well entering the NBA. Olivier has my full support, and I can’t wait to watch him tackle this next phase of his career.”

Sarr came to Kentucky as a transfer from Wake Forest. He was seen as the missing piece that could elevate UK’s national standing: a big man who could have a presence around the basket.

Sarr proved to be a complementary player who could contribute in several ways. His averages of 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds both ranked third highest on the team. He led the team with three double-doubles.

Kentucky tried to establish him as the team’s low-post scorer. That role shifted to Jackson late in the season. UK fans may recall the 10-foot potential game-winning shots he missed against Louisville and Notre Dame.

In its news release, Kentucky said Sarr played a major role as a team leader and one of three captains.

Sarr is largely absent from mock NBA drafts for this year. He has not been included in ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A native of France, Sarr had to adjust from the international game to college basketball in his three seasons for Wake Forest. That evolution saw him average 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team selection and the runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player in 2019-20.

Off the court, Sarr was one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which honors student-athletes who excel in four areas: character, competition, classroom and community service. He also was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for his service in his time at Wake Forest and Kentucky.

In May, Sarr will graduate with a degree in communication, UK said.

In Calipari’s time as coach, Kentucky has produced 41 NBA Draft picks over 11 seasons. That includes 31 first-round picks, three No. 1 overall picks and 21 lottery picks.