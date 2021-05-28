Despite a departure Friday, Calipari says no additions coming to Kentucky’s roster

Although more than 1,600 players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, John Calipari does not anticipate Kentucky adding to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

And without saying so directly, the UK coach spoke of Keion Brooks and Lance Ware being on Kentucky’s team next season.

“Very rarely do we ever hit 13 scholarships . . . ,” Calipari said during a teleconference Friday in reference to the NCAA limit on rosters. “We have no intention of adding anybody. . . . We’re not out searching, and I don’t see anything. Would something happen late-late? I don’t think so. . . .

“I think we’ll stay right where we are.”

As it has in many other ways, the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the decisions players must make in deciding whether to stay in this year’s NBA Draft or play another season of college basketball, Calipari said. Because of COVID-19, NBA teams have not been able to bring players in for workouts.

The UK coach spoke confidently of Brooks returning as a junior.

“This should be Keion’s year,” Calipari said. “. . . He’s that veteran you’re saying, ‘You’ve got to be the center of this.’”

Brooks and Ware “are going to be big players,” Calipari added. “Everything seems good and everybody’s getting back on campus.”

Calipari also included Davion Mintz among the point guard candidates for next season. Mintz has until July 7 to decide whether to remain in this year’s NBA Draft or play another college season.

But the UK coach repeatedly pointed out how fluid rosters are in college basketball now.

As if on cue, Jonathan Givony of ESPN tweeted about an hour after the teleconference that Isaiah Jackson has decided to hire an agent and remain in this year’s NBA Draft. Jackson is projected as a lottery pick.

“Thank you to everyone — my family, Coach Cal, the staff and the Big Blue Nation — who have supported me and rooted for me throughout my collegiate career,” Jackson said in a news release. “I appreciate you sticking with me to the end. The journey is not over, but it is time to take the next path.”

In the same news release, Calipari lauded Jackson’s NBA potential.

“Seeing his growth this season was amazing,” the UK coach said. “His metrics are off the charts. Whoever drafts Isaiah is going to get an unbelievable defender who can guard multiple positions and protect the rim.”

Jackson averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds last season.

Addressing the point guards

This past season saw Kentucky’s point guard position unsettled well into late February. As for the initial view of the position going into next season, Calipari said, “We had no point guard.”

That’s changed with the addition of freshman Ty Ty Washington and transfer Sahvir Wheeler.

Washington “is where the league is right now,” said Calipari, meaning the NBA. “They have point guards, but they’re not set-up point guards. They’re players who happen to have the ball a lot who can score. Who can do more than just get them into offense.”

Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference in assists last season in his second season for Georgia, better fits the classic description of a point guard.

“He’s more ‘I’m going to get everybody involved in this,’” Calipari said.

Calipari likened Wheeler to former Kentucky standout Tyler Ulis. Both can impact games despite being relatively slight in stature.

The UK coach also recalled that transfer Kellan Grady has played point guard. Grady, a 2,000-point scorer for Davidson, played the point against Kentucky in a 2018 NCAA Tournament game in Boise, Idaho. Grady had two assists and no turnovers in 39 minutes.

Calipari spoke of another transfer, CJ Fredrick, as bringing a timely talent to Kentucky. Fredrick “has a shot you must have nowadays, which is that floater/runner,” the UK coach said.