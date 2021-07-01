‘My heart has guided me back,’ Mintz says of return to Kentucky basketball

What Kentucky was already touting as the most experienced team in John Calipari’s time as coach got an extra dose of acumen Thursday when it announced that Davion Mintz will return next season.

As a transfer from Creighton, Mintz led Kentucky in scoring (11.52 points per game — Brandon Boston was second at 11.48 per game), three-point baskets (56), assists (77) and minutes (30.8 per game). He also ranked second in steals (25).

Mintz had entered this year’s NBA Draft. The deadline for withdrawal from the NBA Draft is July 7.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally,” Mintz said in a news release. “I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

“Having said that, my heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year. I want another season on the national stage to prove that I am ready to play at the highest level. I can’t wait to get back to Lexington with my teammates and experience the full effect of Big Blue Nation. It’s time to get back to work.”

As UK noted in its news release, Mintz will be the first player to return after leading the team in scoring since Randolph Morris led in 2005-06 and returned in 2006-07.

“I am so happy for Davion because he was able to explore all of his options and decided to come back to a place that he loves,” Calipari said in a news release. “He is one of the most appreciative players I have coached in my time here. I said to his parents after last season, ‘I can coach him for the next 10 years.’ He is that kind of person, player and leader.

“Our team is different than last season and there is more competition, but there is no question that Davion makes us better. He improved so much from the start of last season to the end and I can’t wait to see that continued growth in his second year with us.”

Mintz, who emerged as UK’s point guard last season, is one of nine players in 2021-22 who will have had significant playing experience on the college level. The others are returnees Dontaie Allen, Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware. Plus, Kentucky added transfers CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia). Another transfer, Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), will be eligible to play after joining the team in late January and limited to practice after the NCAA did not waive its requirement that transfers sit out a season.

With three incoming freshmen rated among the top 40 in the class of 2021, Kentucky will have at least 12 players competing for playing time.

Counting Mintz, Kentucky will return players who accounted for 42.1 percent of its minutes played last season, 41.9 percent of its scoring, 39.0 percent of its rebounding, 42.4 percent of its assists and 60.6 percent of its three-point baskets.

UK’s news release noted that only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams returned a higher percentage of minutes and points: the 2011-12 national championship squad and the 2014-15 team that resorted to a platoon system of substitution to create playing time for its many players and won its first 38 games en route to the Final Four.

SEC Network analyst Jimmy Dykes saw Mintz’s return making a strong team stronger.

“No team improved their overall roster more than Kentucky has this offseason,” Dykes said in a text message. “With Mintz returning, this could potentially be the best team Cal has had at UK.”

Dykes described MIntz as coachable, tough and competitive.

“Deepest backcourt in the country will be in Lexington,” Dykes texted. “I expect it will be a massive fight daily to keep your spot in this lineup. That’s when really good teams become great.”

As last season unfolded, Mintz became more integral to the Kentucky team. He scored double-digit points in the last six games and got credit for 23 assists in the final three games as he assumed point guard duties.

His play also reassured the UK coaches that playing point guard would not hinder his three-point shooting.

For Creighton, Mintz played in 97 career games and started 79 times.

As one of Kentucky’s three captains last season, Mintz was one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which honors student-athletes who excel in four core areas: character, competition, classroom and community service.