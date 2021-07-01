Davion Mintz’s return continues Kentucky basketball’s summer of good vibrations

As I wrote earlier this week, it wasn’t essential that Davion Mintz return to the Kentucky basketball team. But it sure does help.

The now graybeard guard announced Thursday afternoon he will indeed withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes who participated during global pandemic an extra year of eligibility. It will be Mintz’s sixth of college basketball.

As a grad transfer from Creighton Mintz averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists on last year’s disappointing 9-16 team. He shot 37.8 percent from three-point land and scored 20-plus points in three games, including 21 against Florida on Feb. 27.

After averaging 30.7 minutes per game last season, Mintz’s role might not be as prominent in the upcoming season. After all, UK head coach John Calipari has acquired roster reinforcements in the backcourt. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler and true freshman TyTy Washington are expected to share the point guard position. Davidson transfer Kellan Grady, Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick and true freshman Bryce Hopkins will join Dontaie Allen on the wing.

Mintz has shown he can play both positions. With the now-departed Devin Askew playing the point, Mintz played off the ball for most of last season. But Calipari found some success with Mintz handling the basketball down the stretch. While scoring in double figures in each of his last six games, Mintz was credited with eight assists at Ole Miss, seven against South Carolina in the home finale and eight against Mississippi State in the loss to the Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament.

Most of all, Mintz’s return gives Calipari more experience among his options. Before coming to Kentucky, he was part of Creighton’s program for four years, including a redshirt season because of injury. He showed good leadership during UK’s trials and tribulations last season. He’s been through the wars.

And as I wrote Tuesday, Mintz did not get to experience the true UK basketball season in 2020-21. No summer workouts. No preseason bonding. No early-season confidence builders. No Rupp Arena sellouts. No memorable postseason experience. All those should return in 2021-22.

It’s true that Mintz was not likely to be drafted when NBA teams make selections on July 29. He wasn’t invited to either the G League Elite combine or the NBA combine. Still, he could have made money overseas or given the development league a shot. Instead, he is opting for a second year in Lexington.

In that reboot that is UK basketball for 2021-22, that’s more good news for Calipari and the Cats.