Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson welcomes mock drafts putting him with ex-Cats on Knicks

Should several mock NBA drafts be correct and he is a first-round pick by the New York Knicks, Isaiah Jackson would welcome the chance to join a roster liberally populated with former Kentucky players.

“I feel like I’d fit in real well,” Jackson said during a teleconference leading into Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Knicks had four former UK players on the roster this past season in Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox and Nerlens Noel, plus assistant coach Kenny Payne.

But Jackson offered a correction when asked if a move from Kentucky and Rupp Arena to New York City and Madison Square Garden represented more of the same. Yes, the fan interest is intense at both places, he said, but that wasn’t what he experienced this past season as a UK player because of the coronavirus.

“I missed out on a lot,” Jackson said. “Rupp wasn’t as packed (with fans) like in previous years, and I feel that really messed us up last year.”

Attendance limited to 15 percent of capacity was cited repeatedly as a factor in Kentucky’s 9-16 record, the program’s first losing record since 1988-89 and only the second since 1926-27.

Had the customary 20,000-plus fans been at Kentucky home games in the 2020-21 season, Jackson said, “I feel like that would have helped us win a lot of those close games. I feel like I sort of got robbed my college freshman year.”

Several mock drafts have the Knicks selecting Jackson with the 21st pick of the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft. NBA consultant Ryan Blake said he saw Jackson being picked in the middle or late first round or even in the second round.

Blake termed Jackson one of the better athletes in this year’s draft and a player who can make an impact on defense.

Jackson led Kentucky with 65 blocks last year.

“I take great pride in playing defense,” he said. “I think that’s my game. . . . Blocking shots, that’s when I get, like, my energy from.”

However, Blake also cited “concerns” a team might have in drafting Jackson.

“He’s not that scorer right now,” the NBA consultant said. “Physically, he’s got to get stronger. Does he have the body to get stronger? Yes.”

Plus, “he needs to be more intense at times,” Blake added.

Jackson spoke of intensity when asked what he believed NBA teams looked for in prospects.

“Just bringing it every day,” he said. “Just bringing that competitiveness. Playing hard every day.”

As for offense, Jackson said that had been a priority in preparing for the draft.

“I’ve been keying on my jump shot and to be more consistent,” he said.

Jackson averaged 8.4 points as a freshman for Kentucky last season. He suggested that UK fans did not see what he’s capable of on offense.

“Last year at Kentucky, I didn’t get to show my (ability at) stretching the floor (and) three-point ability,” he said.

Jackson missed the two three-point shots he took.

Yet he said he saw himself as a “stretch four,” or forward whose shooting from the perimeter must be respected and defended by opposing defenses. He also said he could play the center position.

In its mock draft updated Sunday, Bleacher Report had the Knicks selecting Jackson with the 21st pick.

“If the Knicks don’t want to cover the cost of Mitchell Robinson’s next contract, Jackson can give them an out,” the website said.

In an update Monday, NBC Sports had the Knicks taking Jackson with their other pick at No. 19.

After citing Jackson’s ability to block shots and rebound, the website added that “the team that drafts him will likely want to see whether he can eventually extend his shooting range behind the three-point line or at least become a tad more polished offensively.”

In Friday’s update, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports had San Antonio using the 12th pick to select Jackson, whom Parrish suggested might be the Spurs’ “next special rim-wrecking athlete.”

Blake likened Jackson to Amare Stoudemire, who went from high school to the NBA as the ninth pick of the 2002 draft.

The upgrade in competition led Stoudemire to newfound diligence and determination to improve.

Such a player “has to take that approach in investing in his game,” Blake said. “Investing in your game, you’re investing in yourself.”

NBA Draft

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV: ABC-36 (first round only), ESPN (both rounds)