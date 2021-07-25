Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Nick Smith Jr. earns UK scholarship offer

Nick Smith Jr. scored 31 points on 10 of 18 shooting in the Nike Peach Jam championship game. Jon Lopez Creative/Nike

Just a couple of hours after his Nike season ended in the Peach Jam championship game, five-star guard Nick Smith Jr. earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Arkansas had a stellar showing over the two weeks of Nike play, getting an audition in front of UK’s John Calipari and the Wildcats’ coaching staff, who were obviously impressed. Smith announced Sunday night that he had received the Kentucky offer. Earlier that day, he scored 31 points on 10 of 18 shooting to nearly lead Brad Beal Elite to the Peach Jam title, but the team fell just short in the final, losing 64-61 to the star-studded Team Final, which featured top UK targets Jalen Duren and Dereck Lively II.

Smith took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown and Kansas earlier this summer, and he has additional official visits set for Arkansas and Oklahoma in the fall. It’s expected that he will also take official visits to Kentucky and North Carolina before making a college decision, which is likely to come shortly after those trips conclude in September.

“I just want coaches to be real and honest,” Smith told Sports Illustrated over the weekend. “I’m not the guy who’s looking for the biggest NIL checks. I have a really good relationship with the coaches recruiting me, so I’m getting a lot of information so I can make the best decision. After I take my last visit, I feel like I’ll know. After taking a bunch of different visits I know what I’m looking for, and I don’t want to draw it out. It’ll be sometime after my last visit in September for sure though.”

Smith is the No. 20 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports rankings. There have already been a couple of predictions from national analysts in UK’s favor, and more picks could come the Cats’ way now that a scholarship offer has been extended.

