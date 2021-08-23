‘Players First’ event intended to give fans an early look at UK team canceled

Keion Brooks (12) is one of Kentucky’s top returning players for the 2021-22 season. A preseason event showcasing this year’s team was scheduled to be held in Rupp Arena this coming Sunday but has been canceled. The intent was for players to profit from the event under the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness reforms. UK Athletics

An event intended to give Kentucky basketball fans an early first impression of the team for the upcoming season and be an opportunity for players to profit off a name, image and likeness opportunity has been canceled.

The event — titled Players First Fan Fest — was to be held Sunday afternoon in Rupp Arena. A conflict with player schedules caused the cancellation. Organizers are working on a new date.

Ticketmaster had touted the event as a chance to “get your first look at this year’s hoops squad!”

But the website posted the cancellation alert Monday. Fans can expect refunds within 30 days, the website said.

As originally planned, fans were to be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Attendance was not to be capped. But planning called for only using the lower arena seating, which has a capacity of 9,149. The upper arena was to be used if necessary.

Ticket prices ranged from $13.50 to $103.50.

The Players First Fan Fest was to be the final event in the annual John Calipari Fantasy Camp.

Cincinnati-based Pro Consulting, LLC paid $55,000 to rent Rupp Arena for the Fantasy Camp.

This year the camp was to end with the Players First Fan Fest rather than the usual alumni game.