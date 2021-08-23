Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Early UK target signs with Overtime Elite

Tyler Smith (11) goes above the rim to make a play on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in Hoover, Ala., the first stop on the shoe company tour in the July 2021 evaluation period. Adidas

The Overtime Elite league has signed one of its biggest names yet.

The upstart basketball organization announced Monday morning that Texas standout Tyler Smith is its latest signee for the inaugural season, which is expected to begin next month. Smith — a versatile, 6-foot-10 power forward in the 2023 class — is the No. 15 overall player in that group, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Smith told the Herald-Leader last month that Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas were showing the most interest in his recruitment to that point. He was one of the top young players on the Adidas circuit during the July recruiting window, and UK’s coaches did watch several of his games, playing alongside former Kentucky target Keyonte George.

Overtime has now signed 16 players for its first season, including nine recruits from the United States. Full details on the league have not yet been released, but Overtime will pay each player a salary of at least $100,000, in addition to providing academic resources and additional financial benefits.

The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links:

