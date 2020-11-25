Without suspended superstar, UK women’s basketball opens Elzy era with blowout win

A new era for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program got off to a strange and successful start on Wednesday.

In their first game under interim head coach Kyra Elzy, the 11th-ranked Wildcats dominated Murray State, 86-60, in Memorial Coliseum behind a huge game from senior guard Chasity Patterson. But it was the absence of another guard that sent the first shock wave through Big Blue Nation on Wednesday.

About an hour before tip-off, UK announced that preseason Associated Press All-American and national player of the year candidate Rhyne Howard had been suspended for two games “for not upholding the standards of the program.”

Also suspended was Tatyana Wyatt, a senior forward who started 20 games for Kentucky last season. Wyatt was suspended three games for an unspecified violation of team rules. A UK spokesperson confirmed before the game that the suspensions were unrelated.

Dressed in street clothes, Howard and Patterson cheered on the Wildcats from the bench area, where players and coaches were socially distanced. A sparse but enthusiastic crowd, spread apart in small clusters, took in the game along with a smattering of cardboard cutouts containing images of fans — and a few dogs.

Patterson, a transfer from Texas who was UK’s second-leading scorer last season after becoming eligible after the first semester, quickly filled the offensive void against the Racers. She scored UK’s first nine points of the game, hitting a pair of three-pointers and completing an and-one opportunity to make it 9-5 Cats.

Patterson was perfect in the first quarter, hitting all four of her field goals and going 3-for-3 from the foul line en route to 13 points as UK built a 30-14 advantage. She scored 21 points in the first half as UK headed to the locker room with a 51-26 lead.

Patterson finished with 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Early in the third quarter after sophomore forward Dre’una Edwards powered home a layup for her first career points as a Wildcat, Patterson stole the inbounds pass and scored, prompting a Murray State timeout.

While Patterson was busy lighting up the scoreboard, a newcomer flashed the potential to provide the Wildcats a dangerous new element. Maryland transfer Olivia Owens was brought in to help shore up a frontcourt that has at times in recent years been an Achilles heel for the Cats.

Owens, a 6-foot-4 center looked right at home patrolling the post on Wednesday. She came off the bench to score seven points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, despite dealing with foul trouble. She out-muscled the Racers in the paint all afternoon and fouled out with 1:16 to play, exiting the court amid a nice ovation from the small crowd.

Blair Green was UK’s second-leading scorer with 13 points. The junior guard also chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Treasure Hunt scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

In addition to missing Wednesday’s game against Murray State, Howard will have to sit out Sunday afternoon’s contest against Belmont in Memorial Coliseum. She will be eligible to make her season debut Dec. 3 at Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Wyatt will miss the Murray State, Belmont and Kansas State games and be eligible to return Dec. 6 when the Wildcats host No. 16 Indiana.

Kentucky’s starters against Murray State were Patterson, senior forward KeKe McKinney, Green, sophomore guard Emma King and Edwards.