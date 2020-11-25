See how Wildcats newcomers performed in No. 11 Kentucky’s season-opening victory

The season got off to a wild start for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team on Wednesday.

Before the 11th-ranked Wildcats hit the floor in Kyra Elzy’s first game as interim head coach, it was announced that junior guard Rhyne Howard and senior forward Tatyana Wyatt had been suspended for two games and three games, respectively, for unrelated incidents.

Once the players took the court, the Wildcats quickly got rolling. Kentucky dominated Murray State, 86-60, and several fresh faces made major contributions. Here’s a look at how some of the newest Wildcats performed in their UK debuts:

Olivia Owens, sophomore forward: The Maryland transfer scored seven points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds despite dealing with foul trouble much of the game. Her 18 minutes were second-most among UK newcomers.

Robyn Benton, junior guard: The Auburn transfer scored seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, missing all six of her three-point attempts. She had five rebounds and three assists and played 20 minutes.

Treasure Hunt, freshman guard: Came off the bench to score 12 points — third-most for the Cats — hitting five of 10 shots from the field, including two of five three-point shots, in just 13 minutes.

Erin Toller, freshman guard: Scored six points and made three steals in nine minutes.

Nyah Leveretter, freshman forward: Had three points, five rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes.

Dre’una Edwards, sophomore forward: The 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year who sat out last season after transferring from Utah started but played just six minutes, scoring two points and grabbing a rebound.

View the full statistics from Wednesday’s game.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER