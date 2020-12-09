Harlan County’s Blair Green enjoys career night as No. 9 Kentucky improves to 5-0

Led by a steady veteran who put together a career night, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team made a strong case it could be one of the best squads in the country this year. Fresh off entering the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the ninth-ranked Wildcats jumped all over Marshall and went on to dominate the Thundering Herd, 79-45, in Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

Junior guard Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points, finishing off a handful of fast breaks at the basket and knocking down several mid-range jumpers.

Green’s previous career high was 13, which she reached once as a freshman and once as a sophomore. During her first two seasons in Lexington, the Harlan County native flashed good scoring ability but often suffered from inconsistent shooting. On Wednesday, she knocked down eight of 13 shots from the field.

UK interim head coach Kyra Elzy returned to the sideline Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against No. 13 Indiana because of health issues unrelated to COVID-19. Associate head coach Niya Butts led the Wildcats against Indiana as they rallied from a 14-point deficit for a thrilling 72-68 victory over the Hoosiers.

Elzy quickly made her presence felt against Marshall (1-1). After the Thundering Herd whittled a 15-point UK lead down to eight, Elzy called a timeout to rally her troops. The Wildcats (5-0) responded with a flurry, outscoring Marshall 7-0 over the final 59 seconds of the first half to take a 41-26 lead into the locker room. The run was keyed by Green, who knocked down a fadeaway jumper at the elbow then snagged a steal and finished off the fast break with a layup.

After streaky shooting in her first couple games back after a two-game suspension to begin the season, junior guard Rhyne Howard looked much more comfortable against the Thundering Herd. She nailed a three-pointer on the game’s first possession and sank another trey two minutes later. A three-pointer from Green put the Wildcats ahead 13-0 and prompted a Marshall timeout.

Howard finished with 13 points, hitting five of 11 shots from the field, including three of seven three-pointers.

Sophomore forward Dre’una Edwards continued her streak of strong performances for the Cats. She scored 13 points, hitting six of seven shots, and dished out five assists. Edwards matched freshman forward Nyah Leveretter for the team-high with eight rebounds. That ended Edwards’ three-game double-double streak. Leveretter also chipped in four points.

All 11 Wildcats who played Wednesday scored.

Olivia Owens drew the first start of her UK career against the Thundering Herd. The 6-foot-4 sophomore center, who transferred from Maryland and was granted immediate eligibility for the Cats about a month before the season began, replaced senior forward KeKe McKinney in the starting lineup. McKinney sat out because of a shoulder injury she sustained during a fall to the floor in the Indiana game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Owens scored UK’s second basket of the game on a layup she kissed high off the glass. Owens finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and added five rebounds.

The Wildcats held Marshall leading scorer Savannah Wheeler to nine points. The former Boyd County High School star who was Kentucky 2019 Miss Basketball hit just two of 10 shots and missed all five of her three-point attempts.

UK dominated Marshall on the boards, 40-26, and outscored the Herd in the paint, 40-18. The Wildcats shot 54 percent while holding Marshall to 30 percent and forcing 17 turnovers.

Next up for the Wildcats is a meeting with Samford in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 2 p.m. Last season, UK dominated Samford, 79-49, in Lexington as Howard scored a then-career high 30 points.

Next game

Samford at No. 9 Kentucky

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)