She had to sit out last season. Sunday, her double-double powered another UK win.

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has finally developed the dangerous post presence it so sorely lacked in recent years.

Sophomore forward Dre’una Edwards staged a coming-out party in Memorial Coliseum, leading the 11th-ranked Wildcats to a 70-50 victory over four-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont.

Edwards, who transferred to Kentucky from Utah and sat out last season after being voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, was dominant in the paint against the Bruins. She led the Wildcats with 27 points and 15 rebounds, helping UK (2-0) best Belmont (0-1) on the boards, 50-37. The Cats scored 50 points in the paint and Edwards hit 11 of 19 shots from the field.

After playing limited minutes because of foul trouble in Wednesday’s season-opening win over Murray State, Edwards showed against Belmont why UK’s coaches were so eager to get the 6-foot-2 multi-talented big onto the floor. Edwards battled with Belmont’s post players, routinely muscling away rebounds and forcing the Bruins into difficult shots.

Edwards also flashed uncanny ball-handling skills, several times leading UK fast breaks after hitting the boards. She scored on back-to-back second-quarter possessions to push the Cats ahead, 24-15. Moments later, Blair Green hit UK’s first three-pointer of the game to make it 27-17. That broke an 0-for-10 Kentucky drought from the perimeter.

Edwards nailed a straightaway three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half and UK headed into the locker room with a 32-23 advantage. She scored on a nifty move in the post on UK’s first possession of the second half, then flushed home a rebound put-back next trip down the floor. Edwards came up with a steal and run-out layup late in the third quarter to send UK to the fourth with a 49-36 lead.

The Wildcats struggled early against the Bruins’ 2-3 zone, hitting just two of their first 12 shots. After a three-pointer by Conley Chinn and a fast-break layup by Maddie Cook, Belmont led 7-4.

Kentucky reclaimed the advantage when Chasity Patterson began to heat up. The senior guard swiped a steal and converted a run-out layup, then went all the way to the hoop on a fast break to make it 10-7 Cats.

Olivia Owens came off the bench and scored two short-range buckets to complete a 10-0 Kentucky run. The Cats took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter.

Looking ahead

Next up for UK is a trip to Kansas State for a meeting of Wildcats in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Kansas State struggled against visiting Southern University for three quarters in its season opener on Sunday before pulling away for a 66-51 win. Last year, Kansas State went 16-13 overall and 10-8 in the Big 12, tying for fourth in the conference during the regular season.

The Wildcats from Manhattan, Kansas, are led by sophomore Ayoka Lee. The 6-foot-6 center was voted Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team last season after averaging team-highs of 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Lee was a unanimous selection for the preseason all-conference team this year.

Rachel Ranke, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, was the Wildcats’ fourth-leading scorer last season at 10.1 points per game.

Return of Rhyne

Rhyne Howard is set to make her season debut against Kansas State. The preseason All-American and national player of the year candidate is eligible to return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension that was announced about an hour prior to UK’s season-opening 86-60 win over Murray State last Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see how Kentucky interim head coach Kyra Elzy structures the lineup with Howard ready to return. In its first two games, Kentucky’s starters were Chasity Patterson, Blair Green, Dre’una Edwards, KeKe McKinney and Emma King.

Senior forward Tatyana Wyatt will be eligible to return after serving the last of her three-game suspension at Kansas State.

Next game

No. 11 Kentucky at Kansas State

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: WBUL-FM 98.5

Live video broadcast: ESPN Plus (subscription required)