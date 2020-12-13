Four score in double figures as undefeated Kentucky dominates Samford

Fueled by a balanced attack, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team staged an offensive clinic on Sunday. Four players reached double figures in scoring as the ninth-ranked Wildcats dominated Samford 88-54 in Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky (6-0) was led by its spark-plug point guard who has become a bona fide star. Chasity Patterson did everything against the Bulldogs, scoring a team-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including three three-pointers. She dished out four assists and and was a menace on defense, swiping seven steals.

Near the end of the third quarter, Patterson finished a layup through contact and sank the free throw to give UK a 32-point lead heading into the fourth.

Dre’una Edwards owned the paint in the first half for UK. She scored all 15 of her points before the break, knocking down seven of nine shots from the field. Had she not dealt with foul trouble for much of the second half, Edwards could have put together an even bigger game. She also chipped in six rebounds and four assists.

Rhyne Howard scored 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and had team highs with seven rebounds and six assists.

Fresh off scoring a career high in UK’s win over Marshall, Blair Green was again dialed-in on offense. She scored 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting, knocking down two of three shots from the perimeter. Robyn Benton came off the bench to chip in nine points while reserve forward Olivia Owens scored seven and grabbed three rebounds.

Both of Samford’s starting forwards spent the majority of the second quarter on the bench after picking up two fouls apiece and Edwards went to work in their absence. Her rebound putback pulled the Wildcats ahead 32-19. Moments later, Edwards powered home a layup while getting fouled then sank the free throw to make it 38-24.

Kentucky held Samford (1-5) without a field goal for nearly five minutes as the second quarter wound down. Andrea Cournoyer finally ended the drought with a late three to pull the Bulldogs within 50-31 at halftime. Cournoyer led Samford with 14 points.

Howard, Green and Patterson hit three consecutive three-pointers to open the third quarter as the Cats quickly pushed ahead by 28.

Kentucky closed the game on a 9-1 run. The Wildcats combined for 23 assists on 33 field goals and shot 52 percent from the floor.

McKinney returns

KeKe McKinney returned to the starting lineup against Samford after a shoulder injury kept her out of Wednesday’s rout of Marshall. The senior forward got on the board early Sunday, knocking down a 10-foot jumper that pulled UK ahead 4-3. The Wildcats never trailed again.

McKinney pitched in four points, five rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes. Kentucky sophomore guard Emma King missed her fourth consecutive game because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Date with the Demons

Next up for the Wildcats is their second bout with a ranked opponent. Kentucky will face No. 24 DePaul (1-2) on the road in Chicago at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Blue Demons were scheduled to host Loyola-Chicago on Sunday afternoon in their first game since No. 5 Louisville dealt them a 116-75 loss on Dec. 4.

DePaul’s scheduled Big East matchups with Villanova and Xavier were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. A non-conference trip to Kent State scheduled for last Wednesday was canceled.

Kentucky native Lexi Held is one of five Blue Demons averaging double-figure scoring. The 5-foot-10 guard from Burlington who graduated from Cooper High School averages 16.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Held was an All-Big East Honorable Mention performer last season as a sophomore and was voted the most outstanding player of the Big East Tournament after scoring 31 points to lead the Blue Demons to an 88-74 victory over Marquette in the championship game.

Dee Bekelja leads the Blue Demons in scoring (19.0 points per game) and rebounding (4.7). The 5-foot-8 senior guard scored 18 points and hit two three-pointers in DePaul’s loss to Louisville.

Next game

No. 9 Kentucky at DePaul

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Live video broadcast: ESPN Plus (online only, subscription required)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630