A New Year’s Eve to remember: UK takes revenge on auld acquaintance in SEC opener.

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team slammed the door on a tumultuous 2020 and kicked off its 16-game Southeastern Conference schedule with a signature victory on New Year’s Eve.

Behind Rhyne Howard’s double-double, the 13th-ranked Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 10 Arkansas, 75-64, in Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night.

Howard sealed the victory with a brilliant late stretch, nailing a three-pointer to put the Cats up 71-62 with 1:06 to play, then coming up with a block and rebound.

It was the best game this season for UK’s junior All-American. Howard scored a season-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. She was efficient on offense, hitting nine of 17 shots from the field, including four of seven three-pointers.

It was a welcome bit of revenge for the Wildcats, who last season were blown out on the road by the Razorbacks, 103-85. UK has now won 11 straight over Arkansas in Lexington.

KeKe McKinney and Blair Green scored 10 points each, while Olivia Owens and Robyn Benton both scored nine. Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field, knocking down 10 of 20 shots from beyond the arc. The Cats won the rebound battle, 37-28.

Arkansas star Chelsea Dungee scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Razorbacks. The preseason First Team All-SEC senior guard made nine of 18 shots.

Coming off a nearly two-week break since their last game, the Wildcats appeared to be sleepwalking early on. The Razorbacks won the tip and Makayla Daniels immediately set the tone, attacking the basket to get Arkansas on the board. The Wildcats were out of sorts on offense as they turned the ball over four times within the game’s first five minutes.

Dungee swiped a steal and converted and easy runout to complete an 8-0 run and put the Hogs ahead 10-2, prompting a UK timeout.

The Cats sprang to life after the break, going on a 7-0 run and pulling within 10-9 on Howard’s three-pointer. Moments later, Dungee scored on back-to-back fast breaks to reclaim momentum for the Razorbacks. Kentucky went scoreless the final 2:09 of the first quarter and Arkansas led 18-11. UK had six turnovers and five field goals in the opening period.

The Cats got their sea legs in the second quarter, taking their first lead, 23-21, on Howard’s fast-break layup. Moments later she completed a wild four-point play, lofting a deep three while being fouled that shot skyward off the back iron before dropping through the hoop then hitting the free throw to make it 31-29 UK. Howard scored 17 first-half points, making three of five shots from downtown as the Cats took a 35-34 lead into halftime.

UK picked up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, holding the Razorbacks to 1-for-8 shooting during a stretch in which the Cats pushed ahead, 45-40, with a three-pointer by Benton prompting an Arkansas timeout.

Kentucky pulled ahead 57-48 in the fourth quarter on Howard’s drive and layup. The Cats had a chance to pull away but gave the Razorbacks life with some sloppy turnovers. A three-pointer by Dungee drew the Razorbacks within 59-54 with just under five minutes to go.

The Wildcats hit seven of eight shots late to help salt away the game. Green’s three-pointer gave the Cats a 66-60 edge, setting up Howard’s win-sealing stretch. Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors was called for a technical foul with less than a minute play and UK leading by nine.

King working back

Sophomore guard Emma King is working her way back into game shape after spending nearly three weeks away from the team because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

King traveled with the team to Chicago for its meeting with DePaul on Dec. 16 but was unavailable to play during the loss to the Blue Demons. She played four minutes during UK’s rout of Wofford on Dec. 19, logging one assist and one personal foul. She did not play against Arkansas.

“We’re happy to have Emma back,” Elzy said during a Wednesday teleconference. “Any time a player has to sit out for COVID protocol, injury, whatever the case may be, it is an adjustment coming back. But when you have her work ethic, the motor that she has and the willingness to give you 100 percent in practice; she’ll get right back into rhythm, it won’t take her long.”

Two games moved to Rupp

Two UK women’s basketball home games have been moved to Rupp Arena in order to relieve a busy upcoming schedule in Memorial Coliseum.

The Wildcats’ matchup with Alabama on Jan. 28 and a meeting with Tennessee on Feb. 11 will now be played in Rupp. The Cats and Crimson Tide will tip off Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network), while the Wildcats and Lady Vols will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 (SEC Network Plus).

Attendance for the two games will be limited to 15 percent of normal Rupp Arena capacity and ticket information will be announced by the school soon.

The move provides flexibility with the Memorial Coliseum event schedule as the UK gymnastics and volleyball teams are preparing to begin their 2021 schedules.

UK women’s basketball is 28-19 all-time in Rupp Arena and has played at least one game there each of the last 10 years.

Sunday

No. 13 Kentucky at No. 12 Mississippi State

When: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WLAP AM-630