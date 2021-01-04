Kentucky women’s team back in top 10 after defeating two top-15 foes

A pair of victories against top-15 teams helped the Kentucky women’s basketball team move back into the top 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

UK, which moved up three spots from 13th to 10th, is 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference after defeating then-No. 10 Arkansas (75-64) on Thursday and then-No. 12 Mississippi State in overtime (92-86) on Sunday.

Star forward Rhyne Howard led the way in both victories with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Razorbacks, then 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Bulldogs.

Stanford remained at No. 1, followed by Louisville in second. N.C. State and Connecticut are tied for third and South Carolina is fifth. Arkansas fell to 13th and Mississippi State to 14th.

Also on Monday, espnW named Kentucky’s Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and Howard its national player of the week.

The high degree of difficulty of playing in the SEC continues this week with games against No. 8 Texas A&M on Thursday and No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday.

The Wildcats started the season ranked 13th and was previously in the top 10 for two weeks, both at ninth.

Howard leads the Cats in scoring (18.8 points) and assists (3.6) and is second in rebounding (7.3). Chasity Patterson and Dre’una Edwards both also average double-digits in points with 13.8 and 13.5, respectively. Edwards’ 8.8 rebounds per game is a team high.

AP Top 25

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (27) 9-0 745 1 2. Louisville 7-0 695 2 3. N.C. State (2) 10-0 680 3 3. Connecticut (1) 6-0 680 4 5. South Carolina 6-1 647 5 6. Baylor 8-1 590 7 7. Arizona 8-1 535 6 8. Texas A&M 10-0 534 9 9. UCLA 6-2 505 11 10. Kentucky 9-1 497 13 11. Oregon 8-1 453 8 12. Maryland 6-1 392 14 13. Arkansas 10-2 372 10 14. Mississippi State 6-2 365 12 15. Michigan 7-0 349 16 16. Ohio State 4-0 256 17 17. Texas 8-1 251 19 18. South Florida 7-1 204 21 19. Indiana 5-2 193 20 20. DePaul 5-3 173 18 21. Gonzaga 8-2 113 23 22. Northwestern 4-2 108 15 23. Michigan State 8-0 106 25 24. Syracuse 5-1 98 22 25. Missouri State 4-2 66 24

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2.