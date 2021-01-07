UK wilts in second half at No. 8 Texas A&M. See how things got away from the Cats.

Facing a brutal schedule to open the Southeastern Conference season, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team acquitted itself well with a pair of wins over top-15 opponents. On Thursday, the Cats came up short in another tough matchup.

In one of the premier clashes in women’s hoops so far this season, No. 8 Texas A&M pulled away in the second half to topple the 10th-ranked Wildcats, 77-60, in College Station, Texas.

The teams traded blows in the first half and headed to the locker room tied 31-31, but the Aggies outscored the Cats 46-29 after halftime. Texas A&M (11-0, 2-0 SEC) went on a 14-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to pull ahead by 12 and never looked back.

The Aggies took advantage of a major disparity at the free-throw line, knocking down 18 of 19 free throws while UK hit four of seven. Kentucky (9-2, 2-1 SEC) was whistled for 20 fouls and A&M nine.

Rhyne Howard led UK with 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting but hit just one of five shots from the perimeter and one of four free throws. She added six rebounds and five assists. KeKe McKinney was the only other Wildcat to reach double-figure scoring with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds. UK was outrebounded 35-26.

The Cats shot 46 percent from the field but went just 4-for-17 beyond the arc. A&M shot 48 percent and hit five of 11 from downtown. Jordan Nixon led the Aggies with 19 points.

Dre’una Edwards has been among UK’s most valuable players this season but the sophomore forward had a tough night on Thursday. She struggled with turnovers and finished with two points, no rebounds and six turnovers, including five traveling violations.

The Cats struck first when quickly after the Aggies won the tip Edwards came up with a steal and found McKinney for a three-pointer. Howard’s jumper made it 5-0 half a minute into the game.

But Nixon put A&M on her back early, scoring the Aggies’ first 11 points, punctuated by a three-pointer to give them an 11-9 lead. The teams exchanged blows throughout the first quarter, trading the lead five times. With five seconds to go, Chasity Patterson stole the ball and fired ahead to Jazmine Massengill who hit a layup at the buzzer to give UK a 21-18 lead.

The Cats led by as many as seven in the second quarter with Howard hitting an 18-foot jumper in the opening seconds to get things rolling. UK had a chance to open up a commanding advantage but was hamstrung by a slew of careless errors. The Cats turned over the ball nine times in the first half.

The Aggies came out hot in the second half, hitting a pair of early three-pointers and pushing ahead 45-39 on a Ciera Johnson jumper. But UK reclaimed the advantage, 47-45, thanks to an 8-0 run that included three-pointers from Howard and McKinney.

Little went right for the Cats the rest of the period. Texas A&M closed on an 8-0 run and held the Cats scoreless the final 4:31 to take a 53-47 lead into the fourth.

Kentucky’s Tatyana Wyatt (14) fought for a rebound against Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson (2) and Sahara Jones (24) on Thursday night. Sam Craft AP

Honors continue for Howard

On Thursday, Howard was one of 25 players named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, which tracks candidates vying to become national player of the year.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The winner will be named following the NCAA Tournament in April. Last season, Howard was named a Wooden Award All-American and was one of five finalists for the award.

Howard earned her fifth career Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honor earlier this week She was also named the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, espnW National Player of the Week and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week.

In Kentucky’s overtime win against Mississippi State on Sunday Howard became the first player in school history to score at least 33 points with 10 rebounds and six assists against an SEC opponent and the second player to accomplish the feat against any opponent, joining Belitta Croley.

Gamecocks game in limbo?

No. 5 South Carolina paused team activities and postponed its women’s basketball game with Georgia on Thursday night because of coronavirus protocols. The team announced that a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and quarantine led them to halt things until further testing is done.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday. As of late Thursday night, that game had not been postponed or canceled.

Also on Thursday, it was announced that South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward who is the reigning SEC and National Freshman of the Year, is averaging a double-double at 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field. Cooke, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, averages a team-best 18.9 points to go along with 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and has hit 16 of 32 three-pointers.

South Carolina (7-1) entered the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history after winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles last year.

The Gamecocks suffered a rare home loss to North Carolina State, 54-46, on Dec. 3.

Sunday

No. 5 South Carolina at No. 10 Kentucky

When: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP AM-630