New date set for Kentucky women’s basketball’s postponed game at Auburn

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s postponed game at Auburn will now be played Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown live on the SEC Network, the league announced Friday. The date was initially scheduled as a bye for both teams.

The Wildcats and Tigers were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 14 but the meeting was postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within Auburn’s program.

The UK-Auburn game is one of three rescheduled SEC matchups that will take place on Jan. 21. The others are Florida at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Dec. 31) and Georgia at South Carolina (rescheduled from Jan. 7). Tennessee will also host Connecticut on Jan. 21.

Several SEC men’s and women’s basketball teams have had to reshuffle their schedules because of the pandemic. Kentucky’s game at Tennessee scheduled for Jan. 3 was also postponed because of an outbreak in the Volunteers’ program. That game has not yet been rescheduled.

Kentucky (9-3 overall, 2-2 SEC) next takes the court Sunday when the Wildcats will host Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 4-3 on the year and lost their first two conference games against Alabama (80-56) and No. 5 South Carolina (106-43) in Nashville. Vanderbilt has also had games against Mississippi State and Missouri postponed and four non-conference games canceled because of the pandemic.

Next game

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

TV: SEC Network