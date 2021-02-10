Howard finding her voice for UK women. ‘Her vocal leadership ... has been amazing.’

During her first two college seasons, University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard excelled on the court but seemed to shy away from the limelight. She often appeared hesitant to speak in postgame press conferences and tended to lead by example during games rather than engage her teammates vocally.

With veteran stars like Maci Morris and Taylor Murray clearly established in leadership roles when Howard was a freshman, it made sense that she would take a backseat when it came to rallying the troops and interacting with the media. But, Kentucky is now clearly Howard’s team. Her game remains dominant during her junior season, and she’s made great strides when it comes to seizing the reins of leadership.

Howard now speaks with humor and confidence when addressing the media. She’s more animated on the court during games. In the tense closing moments of Kentucky’s gritty win over Missouri on Jan. 31, Howard was vocal and forceful as she attempted to shake her teammates out of a malaise that plagued the Cats much of the game. She was equally animated during UK’s loss at Mississippi on Feb. 4 as she sought to rally her squad.

“Her vocal leadership this year has been amazing,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said of Howard during a media teleconference last week. “Her first two years she barely said a word on the floor, it was more, ‘give me the ball and you all follow my lead.’ So, for her to acknowledge them, talk to them, try to coach them on the floor and them coach her as well and she be receptive, is huge.”

Following the loss to the Rebels, Howard said she understood entering the season that it was imperative she become a more commanding leader.

“I just know that me having experience under Elzy and me being here as a junior, I know about what she’s looking for,” Howard said. “I know that my teammates are going to be looking to me often so I have to be able to step up and lead them.”

Massengill making strides

Junior guard Jazmine Massengill has been quietly dangerous off the bench for the Cats in her first season in Lexington after transferring from Tennessee in April.

She had a breakout game in UK’s crucial win over Alabama on Jan. 28, scoring seven points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists. In last week’s loss at Ole Miss, she started the second half alongside point guard Chasity Patterson and quickly got the Cats back in the game, nailing a three-pointer and swiping a pair of steals that led to fast-break buckets as UK cut a 13-point halftime deficit to three.

Massengill has flashed the type of versatile game that can enable Elzy to use her in multiple roles. UK’s coach hinted a Massengill-Patterson backcourt is something we’re likely to see more of during this season’s stretch run.

“’Jazz’ brings us a lot of energy, she has a high basketball IQ,” Elzy said after the Mississippi game. “I like having her on the floor with Chasity Patterson. They can interchange running the point guard position. Two people that can push the ball in transition and try to get easy scoring opportunities.”

Vols up in Rupp

Following a weeklong break, UK kicks off the final six-game swing of the regular season Thursday night with a rematch against Tennessee in Rupp Arena.

Elzy said Kentucky will be hungry to rebound from last week’s disappointing showing at Mississippi, after which the Cats fell five spots to No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

“We will come back with a chip on our shoulder,” Elzy said. “The thing about the season, you are going to have some highs and going to have some lows. You have to learn and grow from them all. We are competitors and we are ready to work and we will take the floor ready to go on Thursday.”

In the first matchup on Jan. 24, Tennessee leaned on its superior size and routed Kentucky 70-53. The Vols outrebounded the Cats 56-25 and outscored them in the paint 44-18. That loss ended UK’s three-game win streak in the series.

“One thing, we did not have our best showing in Knoxville. We were very disappointed about that,” Elzy said. “As far as preparation, you go back to work and the things that we did not do the first game — box out consistently, push the ball in transition, attacking the ball screen — those are all things that we have to go back and make an adjustment on.”

Tennessee has won three straight and 10 of its last 12, but Thursday will be the Volunteers’ first game since Jan. 31.

Tennessee paused all team activities last week following a positive COVID-19 test among the program’s Tier 1 personnel — which includes coaches, players, team managers and support staff. Games against Mississippi State and Texas A&M were postponed.

In the season’s first meeting with the Cats, Tennessee’s 6-foot-2 wing, Rennia Davis, dominated, scoring 15 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-5 center, had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Vols played great defense against Rhyne Howard, who scored 14 points but hit just three of 16 shots from the field. Chasity Patterson led the Cats in the loss with 15 points, five steals and four assists.

Thursday

No. 16 Tennessee at No. 20 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 13-5 (6-4 SEC); Tennessee 12-3 (6-1 SEC)

Series: Tennessee leads 56-14

Last meeting: Tennessee won 70-53 on Jan. 24, 2021, in Knoxville.