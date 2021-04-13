KeKe McKinney second former Kentucky player to transfer to UNC Charlotte

Kentucky’s Keke McKinney (3) grabbed a rebound against Belmont on Nov. 29, 2020, in Memorial Coliseum. McKinney had 10 points and 10 rebounds in that game. swalker@herald-leader.com

KeKe McKinney has a new school and a new goal.

The former Kentucky women’s basketball forward announced Tuesday that she will pursue a master’s degree in social work while finishing up her college basketball career at UNC Charlotte.

McKinney, who started all 26 games for the Cats this past season and 94 of 113 in her four-year UK career, will have one season of eligibility with the Niners.

UNC Charlotte previously added another former Kentucky player, Kameron Roach, via transfer on April 5.

McKinney, a 6-foot-1 forward from Knoxville, averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for Kentucky this season. Those numbers were similar to her career statistics: 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

“I have been blessed over the past four years to have the opportunity to play for the University of Kentucky,” McKinney said on April 2 when she announced her decision to transfer. “I have built relationships over the years that I will cherish forever and miss dearly. …

“I am ready to move on and figure out what this next chapter for me holds. God has always been number one in my life and wherever I may land, I know he will be in control. … I will miss you Big Blue Nation. I will always love you all and again, thank you for having me. Part of me will forever bleed blue. Number 3 out.”

UK had previously announced on Feb. 27 that McKinney would return to the team to pursue a master’s degree and take advantage of an extra season of eligibility available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roach, a 5-6 guard from Hopkins, S.C., averaged 1.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 36 games in three seasons at Kentucky. She’ll have two years of eligibility with UNC Charlotte.