This Kentucky player needs to get the football. ‘We’re constantly looking for ways.’

Mark Stoops and his staff have high expectations for lots of returning players, but the Kentucky head coach got especially animated when discussing wide receiver Lynn Bowden during the Greater Louisville Alumni Association kickoff luncheon on Wednesday.

If you’ll recall, Bowden missed the entire summer of workouts last year gaining academic eligibility, then he missed the first few days of training camp.

Then the former high school quarterback had to learn a brand new collegiate position: wide receiver.

He “was drinking from a fire hose, changing position and still had an impact,” Stoops said of Bowden, who finished the season with 17 catches for 210 yards. “Now he’s gone through an entire winter conditioning, got stronger, went through an entire spring practice and has gone through all summer. That’s a big change.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As he started to show last season, Bowden will be a dynamic presence for UK in the return game as well.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky's co-offensive coordinators Darin Hinshaw and Eddie Gran discuss wide receiver Lynn Bowden.

“We expect him to have another big year,” Stoops said of Bowden, who had 869 kick return yards. “He’s going to be dynamic in the return game and offensively, we’re constantly looking for ways to create and get him the football.”