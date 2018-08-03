Coach Mark Stoops has led Kentucky to back-to-back bowl appearances. UK’s annual football Media Day is Friday morning.
Live updates from Kentucky football Media Day

August 03, 2018 08:41 AM

Follow along live Friday morning as Jennifer Smith, John Clay, Ben Roberts and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide updates from the University of Kentucky’s Media Day activities at Kroger Field in Lexington.

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart was to get things started when he addressed the media at 9 a.m. He was to be followed by head coach Mark Stoopos at 9:30 a.m. Next up were to be offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and defensive coordinator Matt House at 10 a.m. Player interviews were to take place after the annual team photo, which was scheduled for 11 a.m.

Despite having 17 starters back from last season’s bowl team, Kentucky football is being picked near the bottom of its division. At SEC Football Media Days, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked if his team was not getting enough respect.

