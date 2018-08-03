Live updates from Kentucky football Media Day

Follow along live Friday morning as Jennifer Smith, John Clay, Ben Roberts and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide updates from the University of Kentucky’s Media Day activities at Kroger Field in Lexington.
You can scroll down below to follow their updates on Twitter.
Stay with Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com throughout the day for analysis, commentary, photos and video from Friday's activities.
UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart was to get things started when he addressed the media at 9 a.m. He was to be followed by head coach Mark Stoopos at 9:30 a.m. Next up were to be offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and defensive coordinator Matt House at 10 a.m. Player interviews were to take place after the annual team photo, which was scheduled for 11 a.m.
