Kentucky defeated Central Michigan 35-20 in its 2018 football season opener at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday. The Wildcats (1-0) return to action Saturday, Sept. 8 at Gainesville, Fla., against the Florida Gators. Game time is 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.